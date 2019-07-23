FINA Issues Warnings to Sun Yang and Duncan Scott Following Podium Interaction

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Following their interaction on the podium after the men’s 200 free ceremony at the 2019 FINA World Championships Tuesday night in Gwangju, FINA has sent “warning letters” to both gold medalist Sun Yang and bronze medalist Duncan Scott.

“The FINA Executive met today in Gwangju (KOR) to analyse the situation occurred during the men’s 200m free victory ceremony and has decided to send a warning letter to athletes Duncan Scott (GBR) and Sun Yang (CHN),” FINA’s statment read. “Both competitors had an inadequate behaviour on this occasion, which is not acceptable in accordance with the FINA Constitution Rule C 12.1.3.”

Constitution rule 12.1.3 reads that “Any Member, member of a Member, or individual member of a Member may be sanctioned for bringing the sport into disrepute.” Possible sanctions appear to begin with a warning, then another offense would lead to a fine, then another a suspension, and then another “expulsion.”

Sun (1:44.93), facing an upcoming CAS hearing in September regarding the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal case against FINA’s decision not to sanction him over his blood vial-smashing incident last September, was awarded gold after initial winner Danas Rapsys was shockingly DQ’d after the race. Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto took silver in 1:45.22, and Scott and Martin Malyutin of Russia ended up tying for the bronze in 1:45.63.

Great Britain’s Scott followed the model set by Australian Mack Horton earlier in the meet, protesting Sun on the podium of the men’s 200 free. Unlike Horton, the 22-year-old Scott did get on the podium for the playing of the Chinese anthem. But Scott then refused to shake Sun’s hand and partake in a group picture with all the medalists after the podium ceremony.

Things appeared to get heated around the handshake incident:

Scott reportedly received a standing ovation from other athletes.

Sun was visibly unhappy with Scott’s actions and appeared to confront him further off the podium. From the broadcast, it looked as though Sun approached Scott and said something along the lines of, “You’re a loser. I’m a winner.” Watch the interaction below:

The 23-year-old Horton also received a “warning letter” from FINA following his initial protest.