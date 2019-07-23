FINA Issues Warnings to Sun Yang and Duncan Scott Following Podium Interaction

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
- Meet site
- Competition Schedule
- FinaTV Live Stream
- Entry Lists
- Results
Following their interaction on the podium after the men’s 200 free ceremony at the 2019 FINA World Championships Tuesday night in Gwangju, FINA has sent “warning letters” to both gold medalist Sun Yang and bronze medalist Duncan Scott.
“The FINA Executive met today in Gwangju (KOR) to analyse the situation occurred during the men’s 200m free victory ceremony and has decided to send a warning letter to athletes Duncan Scott (GBR) and Sun Yang (CHN),” FINA’s statment read. “Both competitors had an inadequate behaviour on this occasion, which is not acceptable in accordance with the FINA Constitution Rule C 12.1.3.”
Constitution rule 12.1.3 reads that “Any Member, member of a Member, or individual member of a Member may be sanctioned for bringing the sport into disrepute.” Possible sanctions appear to begin with a warning, then another offense would lead to a fine, then another a suspension, and then another “expulsion.”
Sun (1:44.93), facing an upcoming CAS hearing in September regarding the World Anti-Doping Agency’s appeal case against FINA’s decision not to sanction him over his blood vial-smashing incident last September, was awarded gold after initial winner Danas Rapsys was shockingly DQ’d after the race. Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto took silver in 1:45.22, and Scott and Martin Malyutin of Russia ended up tying for the bronze in 1:45.63.
Great Britain’s Scott followed the model set by Australian Mack Horton earlier in the meet, protesting Sun on the podium of the men’s 200 free. Unlike Horton, the 22-year-old Scott did get on the podium for the playing of the Chinese anthem. But Scott then refused to shake Sun’s hand and partake in a group picture with all the medalists after the podium ceremony.
Things appeared to get heated around the handshake incident:
Sun Yang sale sul podio e insulta il britannico Duncan Scott, giunto 3°, reo di non avergli stretto la mano! Fino a quando il nuoto dovrà sorbirsi le bizze di questo pazzo? pic.twitter.com/PohjLPQFVk
— Giorgio Spalluto (@GeorgeSpalluto) July 23, 2019
Duncan Scott the latest athlete to protest Sun Yang’s presence at the #WorldChamps. Refuses to join him on top of the podium. pic.twitter.com/QvMvcfHT4T
— Veronica Eggleton (@veggleton) July 23, 2019
Scott reportedly received a standing ovation from other athletes.
Sun was visibly unhappy with Scott’s actions and appeared to confront him further off the podium. From the broadcast, it looked as though Sun approached Scott and said something along the lines of, “You’re a loser. I’m a winner.” Watch the interaction below:
Sun Yang gets in bronze medalist Duncan Scott's face after the 200m freestyle medal ceremony (Sun won gold after Lithuanian Danas Rapsys was DQed for a false start). Scott and Sun did not appear to shake hands, and Sun shouted in Scott's direction earlier in the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/0ilhiSorqt
— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 23, 2019
Sun Yang to Duncan Scott: "You're a loser. I'm a winner." pic.twitter.com/W1AhD6XekV
— Nick Zaccardi (@nzaccardi) July 23, 2019
The 23-year-old Horton also received a “warning letter” from FINA following his initial protest.
I like how they phrased it so it makes duncan scott seem worse than jang – or is that just me?
“Scott reportedly received a standing ovation from other athletes” Much worse.
I will be really interested to hear how this CAS hearing goes. It just doesn’t seem like anybody in the world-class swimming scene legitimately *likes* Sun Yang, and I can’t imagine it’s just because of the doping stuff.
If CAS hearing prove Sun is innocent, then what a shameful and ugly behave of these swimmers. Actually you should prove yourself in your medal not other way.
If the hearing proves his innocence, then what shameful behavior he has towards his fellow athletes. He has repeatedly been aggressive and disrespectful. If you crave respect, you must first give it. There is an opportunity for him to demonstrate restraint and honor by his own behavior but he seems to choose otherwise. It goes both ways and he doesn’t treat others with the respect he expects.
You are right. He is aggressive person, so he can win so many medals. It is part of him. Indeed, aggressive is not a good behaviour, but it is not wrong! So does Trump.
That‘s not how CAS works unfortunately, he needs to be proven guilty in order to be banned. He didn‘t destroy the samples himself and the WADA tester couldn‘t provide the required certifications upon sun‘s request (which a lot of media outlets fail to mention). It‘s still very shady but he has a strong juristical leg to stand in this case. If the right paperwork had been presented to Sun‘s party, he would have been banned long ago but that wasn‘t the case.
OK even if he’s innocent that you’re a winner I’m a loser comment is like 5 year old chat.
Duncan for 2020 200m Gold
Hah! Sun all the way