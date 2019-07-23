2019 World Championships: USA Is Actually Doing Better in 2019 Than in 2015

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019

The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea

In spite of a lot of handwringing from fans of Team USA, by most statistical measures, the United States is doing better at the 2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships than they did in 2015. So far, the 2019 Americans have placed more swimmers in finals, have finished higher, on average, in the events, and have earned more medals than their 2015 counterparts.

(Note: we recognize that 2015, where the American men’s 4×100 free relay didn’t even final, isn’t a particularly high threshold. However given Team USA’s performance at the 2016 Olympic Games in Rio, the reports of American swimming’s death in 2015 were greatly exaggerated, to paraphrase Mark Twain.)

We looked at Team USA’s performance through the first three days of competition – plus in the men’s 800 free and women’s 200 free finals since we already know the outcome for American swimmers in those events – and found the numbers to be nowhere near as dismal as feared. Americans have only missed three finals this year, versus five in 2015; their average event placing is 7.9 versus 8.2 in 2015; and they have won seven swimming medals versus six in 2015.

If we add 2017 to the mix, it becomes more apparent why fans are quick to judge the Americans’ performance. But the truer comparison, if we’re looking at apples-to-apples, is the World Championships that take place in the year before the Olympic Games. Not only is the selection process different, but the athletes themselves are in a different part of the quadrennial cycle and it makes sense to look at those figures side-by-side.

2019 2017 2015 Gold medals 3 5 3 Silver medals 2 7 0 Bronze medals 2 3 3 Total medals 7 15 6 Average place 7.9 4.6 8.2 Prelims eliminations 2 0 4 Semi-finals eliminations 8 4 8 “Empty” finals 3 0 5

When you consider the statistics include the women’s 1500 free and 200 free, both of which Katie Ledecky scratched for medical purposes, the comparison to 2015 looks even less bleak. Although, those prodigious absences are probably contributing to the general sense of gloom that most fans are probably feeling.

So what can redeem this meet for the Americans? Well, Team USA still has a few gallant knights of the pool who could roar in and salvage this meet, at least enough to dull the points of the pitchforks.