2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 3 Results

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Don’t worry, you’re not out of it yet! That’s because, in one of the weirdest swim meets in history, day 3 saw 3 more placements have exactly 0.00% correct picks in the pick ’em contest, and a few other near-misses as well.

The Katie Ledecky absence from the 1500 free, where she was an overwhelming favorite (every entry that made a pick chose her to win, as she’d done at the last 3 editions of the meet), was an obvious upset. Lots of people picked the eventual champion Simona Quadarella to finish 2nd, so that should count for something, but nobody chose the actual 2nd-place finisher, Sarah Kohler of Germany, to finish 2nd.

Likewise, nobody picked Katsuhiro Matsumoto to finish 2nd in the men’s 200 free, and only 40% chose Sun Yang as the winner (the actual choices were varied, though there were many Townley Haas and Kyle Chalmers picks, and they didn’t even make the final).

Danas Rapsys, who touched 1st before being disqualified for a false start, was actually a far less-popular pick than Sun: only about 6% of entries chose Rapsys.

Other big misses on day 2 came in the women’s 200 backstroke, where most entries correctly picked Canadian Kylie Masse but very few had Australian Minna Atherton 2nd; and the women’s 100 breaststroke, where only 1 entry had Italy’s Martina Carraro even in the top 4, and none had her picked correctly. Maybe unsurprisingly, the user who picked Carraro 4th goes by the name “Marco P in Italy.”

There was also very few people that chose China’s Xu Jiayu to win the 100 back, in spite of him being the 2nd-fastest performer in history, and having a best time just .01 seconds short of the World Record. The big favorite was the World Record holder Ryan Murphy, who ultimately finished 4th (where a couple of entries had him, but not many).

There was a little redemption, at least, in the women’s 100 breaststroke: almost 91% correctly picked Lilly King to win, and over 87% correctly picked Yulia Efimova to finish 2nd (though there was a big of a whiff on 3rd place and 4th place, as alluded to earlier).

Percentages picked correctly, by champion:

Women’s 100 breaststroke, Lilly King, USA – 90.69% Women’s 100 backstroke, Kylie Masse, Canada – 61.19% Men’s 200 freestyle, Sun Yang, China – 40.40% Men’s 100 backstroke, Xu Jiayu, China – 7.33% Women’s 1500 freestyle, Simona Quadarella, Italy – 0.00%

User DoUEvenLift vaulted his way to the top of the day 3 standings, but has marked himself as ineligible for prizes. As did the #2 finisher on the day. So, in the most poetic moment we’ve ever seen, the day 3 winner, after going to the 3rd tie-breaker (more correct 3rd-place winners chosen), is “Sun Yang‘s Hammer.” The pick that broke the tie with blueabyss1117? Duncan Scott‘s 3rd place finish in the 200 free. We’ll leave you with that.

