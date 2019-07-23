Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

2019 Speedo/World Championships Pick ‘Em Contest: Day 3 Results

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Pick big, win Speedo USA swag.

Don’t worry, you’re not out of it yet! That’s because, in one of the weirdest swim meets in history, day 3 saw 3 more placements have exactly 0.00% correct picks in the pick ’em contest, and a few other near-misses as well.

The Katie Ledecky absence from the 1500 free, where she was an overwhelming favorite (every entry that made a pick chose her to win, as she’d done at the last 3 editions of the meet), was an obvious upset. Lots of people picked the eventual champion Simona Quadarella to finish 2nd, so that should count for something, but nobody chose the actual 2nd-place finisher, Sarah Kohler of Germany, to finish 2nd.

Likewise, nobody picked Katsuhiro Matsumoto to finish 2nd in the men’s 200 free, and only 40% chose Sun Yang as the winner (the actual choices were varied, though there were many Townley Haas and Kyle Chalmers picks, and they didn’t even make the final).

Danas Rapsys, who touched 1st before being disqualified for a false start, was actually a far less-popular pick than Sun: only about 6% of entries chose Rapsys.

Other big misses on day 2 came in the women’s 200 backstroke, where most entries correctly picked Canadian Kylie Masse but very few had Australian Minna Atherton 2nd; and the women’s 100 breaststroke, where only 1 entry had Italy’s Martina Carraro even in the top 4, and none had her picked correctly. Maybe unsurprisingly, the user who picked Carraro 4th goes by the name “Marco P in Italy.”

There was also very few people that chose China’s Xu Jiayu to win the 100 back, in spite of him being the 2nd-fastest performer in history, and having a best time just .01 seconds short of the World Record. The big favorite was the World Record holder Ryan Murphy, who ultimately finished 4th (where a couple of entries had him, but not many).

There was a little redemption, at least, in the women’s 100 breaststroke: almost 91% correctly picked Lilly King to win, and over 87% correctly picked Yulia Efimova to finish 2nd (though there was a big of a whiff on 3rd place and 4th place, as alluded to earlier).

Percentages picked correctly, by champion:

  1. Women’s 100 breaststroke, Lilly King, USA – 90.69%
  2. Women’s 100 backstroke, Kylie Masse, Canada – 61.19%
  3. Men’s 200 freestyle, Sun Yang, China – 40.40%
  4. Men’s 100 backstroke, Xu Jiayu, China – 7.33%
  5. Women’s 1500 freestyle, Simona Quadarella, Italy – 0.00%

User DoUEvenLift vaulted his way to the top of the day 3 standings, but has marked himself as ineligible for prizes. As did the #2 finisher on the day. So, in the most poetic moment we’ve ever seen, the day 3 winner, after going to the 3rd tie-breaker (more correct 3rd-place winners chosen), is “Sun Yang‘s Hammer.” The pick that broke the tie with blueabyss1117? Duncan Scott‘s 3rd place finish in the 200 free. We’ll leave you with that.

Day 3 ONLY Standings:

Rank Screen Name Day 1 points Day 2 points Day 3 points TOTAL POINTS
1 DoUEvenLift 45 29 55 129
2 dam94 48 31 54 133
3 Sun Yang‘s Hammer 41 36 50 127
3 Polo 42 31 50 123
3 Jesy4swim 42 26 50 118
3 blueabyss1117 34 24 50 108
7 RG59 44 34 49 127
7 Daddy 49 25 49 123
7 Patlovesswimming 35 25 49 109
7 ForestMan 31 27 49 107
11 Steve Lundquist 47 21 48 116
11 Lokermotion 38 30 48 116
13 Outside Smoke 51 35 47 133
13 EMH16 49 35 47 131
13 Fjordstudios 41 36 47 124
13 Why2flyexist 53 24 47 124
13 HarrisonA 34 41 47 122
13 Swimfan05 43 30 47 120
13 Germinator 47 26 47 120
13 Schafs 46 23 47 116
13 Dkdkdkdk 40 26 47 113
22 Retired Jet 43 40 46 129
22 Paul Baxter 53 28 46 127
22 Answer Key 49 31 46 126
22 Ntinos swimmer 53 25 46 124
22 Amunnn 52 25 46 123
22 Ppjwlsh99 49 27 46 122
22 GreenHarvey 43 29 46 118
22 Abogala 47 24 46 117
22 Big Pamp 39 30 46 115
22 SwimSwamJames 42 26 46 114
22 Zach_bezella 41 25 46 112
22 IMgonnawin 31 25 46 102
22 hurricanetht 20 34 46 100
35 Mike the best 56 35 45 136
35 Marley09 52 35 45 132
35 Bob1235 51 32 45 128
35 Attacking Wave 49 34 45 128
35 Trust the math 46 34 45 125
35 Benlyn24 49 30 45 124
35 Kmaas3 46 31 45 122
35 tarlo 46 29 45 120
35 straya555 50 21 45 116
35 Daf 36 27 45 108
45 Sun’s Syringe 50 40 44 134
45 SHUstork 48 37 44 129
45 Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51 33 44 128
45 Olaf Podertin 49 32 44 125
45 swimirelandmemes 50 31 44 125
45 CoachMac 38 42 44 124
45 EM18 41 36 44 121
45 Old Rocket Swimmer 47 29 44 120
45 jesseajm 42 31 44 117
45 Terminator 47 26 44 117
45 Gen D 46 26 44 116
45 Thebestmel 43 28 44 115
45 SHUISR 46 25 44 115
45 SwimStalker 46 24 44 114
45 NC Swim Fan 34 35 44 113
45 CantSwim 40 29 44 113
45 SWIMSWAMMER69 33 33 44 110
45 Jackw 38 28 44 110
63 Elwick 49 37 43 129
63 Definitely Not Sun Yang 52 30 43 125
63 DresselApologist 49 31 43 123
63 Student Doctor 48 32 43 123
63 Flying Eagle 48 32 43 123
63 swimmermama 45 34 43 122
63 DMacNCheez 43 33 43 119
63 Homie 48 27 43 118
63 JonasVo 47 27 43 117
63 Backstrokebro 43 30 43 116
63 John26 46 27 43 116
63 turkey23 46 25 43 114
63 MikuMeku 46 24 43 113
63 Mas 45 24 43 112
63 THEO 42 27 43 112
63 Miro 44 24 43 111
63 ocs4 41 25 43 109
63 Tyrannosaurus Tex 43 23 43 109
81 Dantheman 53 34 42 129
81 Jabroni Peperoni 57 29 42 128
81 SeanSwim 51 33 42 126
81 Niall Taylor 49 34 42 125
81 cs072019 45 35 42 122
81 nbook 49 29 42 120
81 Mac L 40 34 42 116
81 RobE Wan 30 43 42 115
81 Ol’ Gator 42 25 42 109
81 sloth 41 23 42 106
81 JRLswim 40 21 42 103
81 YouKnow 22 30 42 94
93 Ask me about 100% 60 32 41 133
93 Billybooooooob 42 36 41 119
93 lgoldstein1 44 25 41 110
93 Emcakes 44 25 41 110
93 BairnOwl 48 21 41 110
93 dunc1952 36 30 41 107
93 ooo 37 28 41 106
93 SWIMIIWIN 29 33 41 103
93 Verram 33 26 41 100
93 LanBlom 31 24 41 96
103 Ous is King 62 23 40 125
103 Giulia 53 29 40 122
103 Lane11 49 31 40 120
103 TIbreakdown 44 34 40 118
103 TutsCury 51 27 40 118
103 JaySawk 44 33 40 117
103 Nick Lapointe 41 36 40 117
103 MTK 46 31 40 117
103 Gabriel Guerra 46 31 40 117
103 mahicake 44 32 40 116
103 Urlando Magic 50 24 40 114
103 Captain Ahab 44 29 40 113
103 No 45 28 40 113
103 Sam 46 23 40 109
103 DragonSwim 44 23 40 107
103 Marc j 39 27 40 106
103 NEILALIEN 39 25 40 104
103 kennedy 35 25 40 100
103 MegaVaughn13 29 31 40 100
103 Jswa7 33 26 40 99
103 woleai 38 21 40 99
103 msch22 31 27 40 98
103 VGM 37 21 40 98
126 Lynchy 56 30 39 125
126 CaribbeanSwimmer 49 36 39 124
126 Isaac 54 26 39 119
126 Kaiz43 43 36 39 118
126 TheSwimsuitGuy 50 28 39 117
126 andrea.zam 38 39 39 116
126 Bogus 47 28 39 114
126 SeaMonster 46 28 39 113
126 aceiknow 38 34 39 111
126 Yun Sang 40 31 39 110
126 Togger 41 30 39 110
126 JoeShmo 42 26 39 107
126 wht822 40 28 39 107
126 Brady Michaels 38 30 39 107
126 busdt 38 29 39 106
126 Mikey 41 24 39 104
126 MaxN96 37 27 39 103
126 Caleb.1650 30 33 39 102
126 SnakeEyes 34 28 39 101
126 360 Sports 28 27 39 94
126 illons 24 29 39 92
147 KarstenOLY 50 34 38 122
147 SL 54 29 38 121
147 SAus 44 36 38 118
147 pilkka777 47 31 38 116
147 The_Turmanator 46 31 38 115
147 Maplemamba 48 28 38 114
147 +1s 48 27 38 113
147 Rocket92 46 29 38 113
147 Area51 46 28 38 112
147 R-Dub 43 31 38 112
147 Swimnerdguy 46 28 38 112
147 rossini 45 28 38 111
147 Good but not Great 45 27 38 110
147 jambalaya 45 27 38 110
147 Champ1802 48 22 38 108
147 Swimfan05 43 26 38 107
147 Lane 8 45 23 38 106
147 Coach_Sw1mmy 41 26 38 105
147 IM/Br/Fly 45 22 38 105
147 Jjjaammmeess 41 24 38 103
147 Terrible 36 28 38 102
147 RonanMcc 42 22 38 102
147 KiyoKats 46 17 38 101
147 ced4003 41 21 38 100
147 MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23 38 38 99
147 Respect Cecil 27 33 38 98
147 iLikePsych 39 21 38 98
147 Mau 32 25 38 95
147 YungPete 33 24 38 95
147 Emilio53 31 23 38 92
147 Lemon 26 25 38 89
178 DBSwims 52 32 37 121
178 lkc5 43 35 37 115
178 BJCswimming 47 30 37 114
178 bladam 44 33 37 114
178 BanZai 42 33 37 112
178 YeahYeah 41 34 37 112
178 baileyryansmith 45 27 37 109
178 Tomato 43 29 37 109
178 Fean 48 23 37 108
178 Tonto 41 29 37 107
178 EOliver 38 30 37 105
178 CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45 23 37 105
178 Spotted Zebra 45 22 37 104
178 Beau 35 30 37 102
178 Jjohnny18 30 32 37 99
178 Hugo Servin 32 26 37 95
178 skip77 34 24 37 95
178 Natelzr 21 22 37 80
178 LV Swim 16 19 37 72
197 Franda 52 36 36 124
197 JacKemp 50 34 36 120
197 Northh 53 30 36 119
197 Dawgsjock 42 40 36 118
197 RelaxSwim 46 35 36 117
197 Lukas 42 39 36 117
197 SonnySwim 52 28 36 116
197 PianoMan 49 29 36 114
197 CTJumbo 48 30 36 114
197 pianoback 51 27 36 114
197 000DAN 48 29 36 113
197 sharkmustswim1965 42 35 36 113
197 CR 45 31 36 112
197 snarksnrek 43 33 36 112
197 Juhiiz 48 27 36 111
197 yayeet 40 34 36 110
197 swimswamswum24 43 30 36 109
197 nickim317 39 33 36 108
197 Jonnyfromcalifornia 40 31 36 107
197 Andrew5466 42 26 36 104
197 monsterbasher 39 29 36 104
197 Kitshicker 40 27 36 103
197 Davide03 29 38 36 103
197 theofficialpec 37 29 36 102
197 Swimdaver 42 22 36 100
197 Fleedle 37 24 36 97
197 jzwierzy 31 26 36 93
197 Vìđarr 27 28 36 91
197 Swish1 39 16 36 91
197 Blue 20 25 36 81
227 jiyuuhompou 48 35 35 118
227 Gibbo 50 33 35 118
227 AFlyer 45 37 35 117
227 SwimCoachSean 46 34 35 115
227 mcroguey 53 27 35 115
227 Swoppa 48 32 35 115
227 5 More Meters 47 33 35 115
227 Dimitry Lancer 43 35 35 113
227 Milan 47 31 35 113
227 Coach Rich 50 27 35 112
227 MisterDWY 39 38 35 112
227 ashao 46 31 35 112
227 gunter 44 31 35 110
227 Marie 46 27 35 108
227 Chaitha D. 47 25 35 107
227 cesalaur 46 25 35 106
227 gotarheels 41 28 35 104
227 Mikep1534 32 36 35 103
227 Erik Small 38 29 35 102
227 Tomahawked 41 26 35 102
227 Fuzzy Luscious 36 30 35 101
227 Gio 46 19 35 100
227 RJA 37 28 35 100
227 Charge 42 22 35 99
227 PatrickDaly1 32 30 35 97
227 West 32 25 35 92
227 Bevo_14 27 28 35 90
227 Shewy 30 23 35 88
255 harry7 56 30 34 120
255 DRUKSTOP 46 37 34 117
255 swimwild13 49 33 34 116
255 N80M80 41 38 34 113
255 P8N 47 28 34 109
255 CALVINO 43 32 34 109
255 brice8904 38 37 34 109
255 Shopkins1999 44 29 34 107
255 lucmak2024 35 37 34 106
255 srosenb 34 37 34 105
255 Couloir 47 24 34 105
255 VictorSerra 41 29 34 104
255 swimfastlittlefishies 43 27 34 104
255 njones 42 28 34 104
255 Muddy Canary 44 25 34 103
255 Swimkap 40 29 34 103
255 kstrach 43 26 34 103
255 Alwaysgoingup 30 38 34 102
255 Joetibbetts 43 25 34 102
255 Kwazii 46 22 34 102
255 NAZ92 42 25 34 101
255 Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35 30 34 99
255 Socaladvracer 36 29 34 99
255 CAIONFL 32 33 34 99
255 WV Swammer 35 29 34 98
255 Ph00sh 36 25 34 95
255 Wumbology 33 28 34 95
255 Splash 28 30 34 92
255 swammer 37 20 34 91
255 Dancing butterfly🥀 36 19 34 89
255 Lsp 20 33 34 87
255 Claudiuscia 25 27 34 86
255 Jiggs 21 30 34 85
255 Mattia 26 24 34 84
255 Hanser Fan 27 21 34 82
255 CSP 29 16 34 79
291 HawkHawk 48 36 33 117
291 AnonymousPapaya 50 28 33 111
291 Paddy 41 34 33 108
291 Julia R 46 27 33 106
291 camelboar 41 31 33 105
291 [email protected] 40 31 33 104
291 Reud 42 28 33 103
291 cphilly 44 25 33 102
291 jgswain88 33 36 33 102
291 Jmah888 34 34 33 101
291 [King Crimson] 31 34 33 98
291 Yabo 41 24 33 98
291 Eouai 42 21 33 96
291 ComerfordFan 31 32 33 96
291 Olé baby 37 24 33 94
291 Jstephz 35 26 33 94
291 tm71 34 27 33 94
291 50free 32 28 33 93
291 Airwalk26 25 24 33 82
310 sal 50 31 32 113
310 Swim or Die 39 41 32 112
310 kingjoe 47 31 32 110
310 JoanC 44 30 32 106
310 Arya Stark 44 28 32 104
310 [email protected] 46 26 32 104
310 Kwc95 45 26 32 103
310 Chipi 38 32 32 102
310 MeetMobileMasterBass 45 25 32 102
310 DS99 37 32 32 101
310 Ian Hale 45 22 32 99
310 Morphyism 35 31 32 98
310 CCRasnake 28 36 32 96
310 Sun Yang‘s Hammer 38 24 32 94
310 leonardposa97 25 28 32 85
325 adrianch218 51 31 31 113
325 KzooHowy 50 31 31 112
325 DesertChaplain 50 29 31 110
325 Conor 43 33 31 107
325 Jack 34 41 31 106
325 Wyllz 43 30 31 104
325 Dan G 42 31 31 104
325 Porterico 46 27 31 104
325 Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43 29 31 103
325 Fayth.doc 43 29 31 103
325 Swimbasemom3 41 31 31 103
325 Pea-tear Griffin 42 29 31 102
325 Edwardsdlmto 44 26 31 101
325 Billkeyaz 42 28 31 101
325 HOYA13 39 31 31 101
325 Usausausa 45 23 31 99
325 swimjim 43 21 31 95
325 CraigH 28 36 31 95
325 Ferb 39 25 31 95
325 TheDonDome 43 20 31 94
325 FlyMarthaFly 17 39 31 87
325 zalan912 25 27 31 83
325 Mr Piano 27 23 31 81
325 Waterworks 28 20 31 79
325 . 31 15 31 77
350 @Devils_Alpha 51 34 30 115
350 FlipTurnAround 47 33 30 110
350 JHS 44 34 30 108
350 Leo 42 32 30 104
350 COOL 38 36 30 104
350 Invux 43 28 30 101
350 The Real Sam 43 28 30 101
350 rmckiernan9 37 33 30 100
350 Dubrowski 37 32 30 99
350 houdini21 32 36 30 98
350 Carlos Torres 39 29 30 98
350 Spike79 35 33 30 98
350 JM90 37 30 30 97
350 Blastoff 43 23 30 96
350 Collin💀 32 34 30 96
350 jumbo737 37 28 30 95
350 ThomoSwims 44 21 30 95
350 Chad Le Clos Dad 44 20 30 94
350 LAUREN NEIDIGH 35 29 30 94
350 Susan W 32 31 30 93
350 Nfred38 34 27 30 91
350 La Cisale di Swimswam 39 22 30 91
350 COACHDLING 36 23 30 89
350 AustinPoolBoy 40 15 30 85
374 RP3 47 38 29 114
374 Matt0605 46 32 29 107
374 Badeend 47 31 29 107
374 GB Masters Swimmer 44 31 29 104
374 Jack Luna 41 32 29 102
374 Zackfell35 47 24 29 100
374 PapiHector 40 30 29 99
374 frank 40 29 29 98
374 BatistaBomb 39 30 29 98
374 Inside Smoke 43 25 29 97
374 Ajansz 36 31 29 96
374 bobbyhurley 41 24 29 94
374 Steph00 33 30 29 92
374 WickederFawn 38 25 29 92
374 WIBuckyBadger 24 38 29 91
374 nsamra213 36 26 29 91
374 ElleTB 34 23 29 86
374 Neptunian Merman 34 22 29 85
374 Joespiffy 27 29 29 85
374 SwimacIndy 23 29 29 81
374 Crumblingtemple 31 18 29 78
374 MrBreastroke 22 20 29 71
396 run-dmc 48 27 28 103
396 orangedude13 44 31 28 103
396 Crsmama 42 31 28 101
396 Ozarkredbud 49 24 28 101
396 Patrick H 41 32 28 101
396 OldSwimmer1650 36 36 28 100
396 MT Wally 36 33 28 97
396 Sportinindc 35 34 28 97
396 OU-Anders 42 24 28 94
396 LillyQueen 32 31 28 91
396 Oscarfish 34 28 28 90
396 Daden 33 27 28 88
396 distance_swimm 31 27 28 86
396 Nacho 35 23 28 86
396 Jordaninak 23 34 28 85
396 Your mom 31 19 28 78
412 Pandacatswim 43 49 27 119
412 Rj0789 30 43 27 100
412 COVFEFE 48 23 27 98
412 Ryan Wheeler 43 28 27 98
412 Nlac-Matt 41 29 27 97
412 Kylemow 36 32 27 95
412 El Prat 91 43 23 27 93
412 INEEDRICE 30 34 27 91
412 Smithfam6 23 40 27 90
412 Nswim 24 36 27 87
412 EpicDucky 30 27 27 84
412 Wendy 14 25 27 66
424 Swimnerd 53 29 26 108
424 Wondertwin 39 42 26 107
424 CarterPyle 48 30 26 104
424 HAITISWIM 43 33 26 102
424 The AllStar 50 26 26 102
424 Canadaman11 43 28 26 97
424 tedmunds22 41 25 26 92
424 GuiRego 45 21 26 92
424 VonAlek 35 31 26 92
424 🍆🍆 36 28 26 90
424 ORRDU1 38 26 26 90
424 H2oSwimTeam 32 30 26 88
424 swimcrzy 32 29 26 87
424 jaywins 32 28 26 86
424 Voyges 20 33 26 79
439 !!!Kirillich!!! 47 35 25 107
439 Papa 50 29 25 104
439 Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43 34 25 102
439 Lhatunen 37 37 25 99
439 Coach Doug_ YSC 41 30 25 96
439 MIKYswim 33 37 25 95
439 LTyke 31 36 25 92
439 thebadowl 38 27 25 90
439 Poppin Ov 41 17 25 83
439 Elisabiri 24 34 25 83
439 Holland Hawkeye 32 26 25 83
439 Delz 16 30 25 71
451 Fishballssss 49 35 24 108
451 rememberyourusername 53 23 24 100
451 cjones0912 40 30 24 94
451 The Village People 43 24 24 91
451 KMAASTV 32 34 24 90
451 Lambe 26 22 24 72
451 Nance 18 28 24 70
458 Ktlegit 40 32 23 95
458 BeasNeez 41 30 23 94
458 Samesame 45 25 23 93
458 Deanage Dream 38 32 23 93
458 allezlesbleu(e)s 35 31 23 89
458 Tangerine Speedo 29 31 23 83
458 Tupperware 31 21 23 75
458 TomSwim 27 25 23 75
458 dubjayswammer 27 23 23 73
458 GF 20 30 23 73
468 clamastra 43 33 22 98
468 TSwimming12 39 35 22 96
468 FlyinHawaiian 43 29 22 94
468 Don’tGetDFL 35 33 22 90
468 Emily 31 32 22 85
468 Swimmer1984 21 21 22 64
474 est0202 50 32 21 103
474 christoph96 44 32 21 97
474 Watties 2 0 1 4 40 25 21 86
474 MK 20 35 21 76
478 Lou95 43 39 20 102
478 Dave Pitt 48 29 20 97
478 MARKTIELLO 39 30 20 89
478 Salvo 38 22 20 80
478 Goldfish 17 36 20 73
483 1001pools 27 35 19 81
483 Stinkypete 30 27 19 76
483 T Slizzy 31 24 19 74
486 Diego2002 46 32 17 95
486 DREWBREWSBEER 24 42 17 83
486 SpeedyMcAwesome 33 31 17 81
486 SofiaLucia 24 28 17 69
486 Ferdinando 20 25 17 62
491 AllVol 50 29 16 95
491 takekoins 38 22 16 76
491 Marco P Italy 14 22 16 52
494 Droid 24 31 15 70
495 muiravery 16 14 13 43
496 Enrique 25 20 12 57
497 JumboRuss 25 19 11 55
498 Joseph 13 12 9 34
499 Spader 14 15 6 35
500 ADL 13 20 5 38
500 hu777 7 10 5 22
502 Njones 9 19 4 32
502 Mashy 10 13 4 27
502 Camilla 10 11 4 25
505 Rossboss6 14 9 1 24

Overall Standings After Day 3:

Rank Screen Name Day 1 points Day 2 points Day 3 points TOTAL POINTS
1 Mike the best 56 35 45 136
2 Sun’s Syringe 50 40 44 134
3 dam94 48 31 54 133
3 Outside Smoke 51 35 47 133
3 Ask me about 100% 60 32 41 133
6 Marley09 52 35 45 132
7 EMH16 49 35 47 131
8 DoUEvenLift 45 29 55 129
8 Retired Jet 43 40 46 129
8 SHUstork 48 37 44 129
8 Elwick 49 37 43 129
8 Dantheman 53 34 42 129
13 Bob1235 51 32 45 128
13 Attacking Wave 49 34 45 128
13 Moo-Moo-of-Mae 51 33 44 128
13 Jabroni Peperoni 57 29 42 128
17 Sun Yang‘s Hammer 41 36 50 127
17 RG59 44 34 49 127
17 Paul Baxter 53 28 46 127
20 Answer Key 49 31 46 126
20 SeanSwim 51 33 42 126
22 Trust the math 46 34 45 125
22 Olaf Podertin 49 32 44 125
22 swimirelandmemes 50 31 44 125
22 Definitely Not Sun Yang 52 30 43 125
22 Niall Taylor 49 34 42 125
22 Ous is King 62 23 40 125
22 Lynchy 56 30 39 125
29 Fjordstudios 41 36 47 124
29 Why2flyexist 53 24 47 124
29 Ntinos swimmer 53 25 46 124
29 Benlyn24 49 30 45 124
29 CoachMac 38 42 44 124
29 CaribbeanSwimmer 49 36 39 124
29 Franda 52 36 36 124
36 Polo 42 31 50 123
36 Daddy 49 25 49 123
36 Amunnn 52 25 46 123
36 DresselApologist 49 31 43 123
36 Student Doctor 48 32 43 123
36 Flying Eagle 48 32 43 123
42 HarrisonA 34 41 47 122
42 Ppjwlsh99 49 27 46 122
42 Kmaas3 46 31 45 122
42 swimmermama 45 34 43 122
42 cs072019 45 35 42 122
42 Giulia 53 29 40 122
42 KarstenOLY 50 34 38 122
49 EM18 41 36 44 121
49 SL 54 29 38 121
49 DBSwims 52 32 37 121
52 Swimfan05 43 30 47 120
52 Germinator 47 26 47 120
52 tarlo 46 29 45 120
52 Old Rocket Swimmer 47 29 44 120
52 nbook 49 29 42 120
52 Lane11 49 31 40 120
52 JacKemp 50 34 36 120
52 harry7 56 30 34 120
60 DMacNCheez 43 33 43 119
60 Billybooooooob 42 36 41 119
60 Isaac 54 26 39 119
60 Northh 53 30 36 119
60 Pandacatswim 43 49 27 119
65 Jesy4swim 42 26 50 118
65 GreenHarvey 43 29 46 118
65 Homie 48 27 43 118
65 TIbreakdown 44 34 40 118
65 TutsCury 51 27 40 118
65 Kaiz43 43 36 39 118
65 SAus 44 36 38 118
65 Dawgsjock 42 40 36 118
65 jiyuuhompou 48 35 35 118
65 Gibbo 50 33 35 118
75 Abogala 47 24 46 117
75 jesseajm 42 31 44 117
75 Terminator 47 26 44 117
75 JonasVo 47 27 43 117
75 JaySawk 44 33 40 117
75 Nick Lapointe 41 36 40 117
75 MTK 46 31 40 117
75 Gabriel Guerra 46 31 40 117
75 TheSwimsuitGuy 50 28 39 117
75 RelaxSwim 46 35 36 117
75 Lukas 42 39 36 117
75 AFlyer 45 37 35 117
75 DRUKSTOP 46 37 34 117
75 HawkHawk 48 36 33 117
89 Steve Lundquist 47 21 48 116
89 Lokermotion 38 30 48 116
89 Schafs 46 23 47 116
89 straya555 50 21 45 116
89 Gen D 46 26 44 116
89 Backstrokebro 43 30 43 116
89 John26 46 27 43 116
89 Mac L 40 34 42 116
89 mahicake 44 32 40 116
89 andrea.zam 38 39 39 116
89 pilkka777 47 31 38 116
89 SonnySwim 52 28 36 116
89 swimwild13 49 33 34 116
102 Big Pamp 39 30 46 115
102 Thebestmel 43 28 44 115
102 SHUISR 46 25 44 115
102 RobE Wan 30 43 42 115
102 The_Turmanator 46 31 38 115
102 lkc5 43 35 37 115
102 SwimCoachSean 46 34 35 115
102 mcroguey 53 27 35 115
102 Swoppa 48 32 35 115
102 5 More Meters 47 33 35 115
102 @Devils_Alpha 51 34 30 115
113 SwimSwamJames 42 26 46 114
113 SwimStalker 46 24 44 114
113 turkey23 46 25 43 114
113 Urlando Magic 50 24 40 114
113 Bogus 47 28 39 114
113 Maplemamba 48 28 38 114
113 BJCswimming 47 30 37 114
113 bladam 44 33 37 114
113 PianoMan 49 29 36 114
113 CTJumbo 48 30 36 114
113 pianoback 51 27 36 114
113 RP3 47 38 29 114
125 Dkdkdkdk 40 26 47 113
125 NC Swim Fan 34 35 44 113
125 CantSwim 40 29 44 113
125 MikuMeku 46 24 43 113
125 Captain Ahab 44 29 40 113
125 No 45 28 40 113
125 SeaMonster 46 28 39 113
125 +1s 48 27 38 113
125 Rocket92 46 29 38 113
125 000DAN 48 29 36 113
125 sharkmustswim1965 42 35 36 113
125 Dimitry Lancer 43 35 35 113
125 Milan 47 31 35 113
125 N80M80 41 38 34 113
125 sal 50 31 32 113
125 adrianch218 51 31 31 113
141 Zach_bezella 41 25 46 112
141 Mas 45 24 43 112
141 THEO 42 27 43 112
141 Area51 46 28 38 112
141 R-Dub 43 31 38 112
141 Swimnerdguy 46 28 38 112
141 BanZai 42 33 37 112
141 YeahYeah 41 34 37 112
141 CR 45 31 36 112
141 snarksnrek 43 33 36 112
141 Coach Rich 50 27 35 112
141 MisterDWY 39 38 35 112
141 ashao 46 31 35 112
141 Swim or Die 39 41 32 112
141 KzooHowy 50 31 31 112
156 Miro 44 24 43 111
156 aceiknow 38 34 39 111
156 rossini 45 28 38 111
156 Juhiiz 48 27 36 111
156 AnonymousPapaya 50 28 33 111
161 SWIMSWAMMER69 33 33 44 110
161 Jackw 38 28 44 110
161 lgoldstein1 44 25 41 110
161 Emcakes 44 25 41 110
161 BairnOwl 48 21 41 110
161 Yun Sang 40 31 39 110
161 Togger 41 30 39 110
161 Good but not Great 45 27 38 110
161 jambalaya 45 27 38 110
161 yayeet 40 34 36 110
161 gunter 44 31 35 110
161 kingjoe 47 31 32 110
161 DesertChaplain 50 29 31 110
161 FlipTurnAround 47 33 30 110
175 Patlovesswimming 35 25 49 109
175 ocs4 41 25 43 109
175 Tyrannosaurus Tex 43 23 43 109
175 Ol’ Gator 42 25 42 109
175 Sam 46 23 40 109
175 baileyryansmith 45 27 37 109
175 Tomato 43 29 37 109
175 swimswamswum24 43 30 36 109
175 P8N 47 28 34 109
175 CALVINO 43 32 34 109
175 brice8904 38 37 34 109
186 blueabyss1117 34 24 50 108
186 Daf 36 27 45 108
186 Champ1802 48 22 38 108
186 Fean 48 23 37 108
186 nickim317 39 33 36 108
186 Marie 46 27 35 108
186 Paddy 41 34 33 108
186 JHS 44 34 30 108
186 Swimnerd 53 29 26 108
186 Fishballssss 49 35 24 108
196 ForestMan 31 27 49 107
196 dunc1952 36 30 41 107
196 DragonSwim 44 23 40 107
196 JoeShmo 42 26 39 107
196 wht822 40 28 39 107
196 Brady Michaels 38 30 39 107
196 Swimfan05 43 26 38 107
196 Tonto 41 29 37 107
196 Jonnyfromcalifornia 40 31 36 107
196 Chaitha D. 47 25 35 107
196 Shopkins1999 44 29 34 107
196 Conor 43 33 31 107
196 Matt0605 46 32 29 107
196 Badeend 47 31 29 107
196 Wondertwin 39 42 26 107
196 !!!Kirillich!!! 47 35 25 107
212 sloth 41 23 42 106
212 ooo 37 28 41 106
212 Marc j 39 27 40 106
212 busdt 38 29 39 106
212 Lane 8 45 23 38 106
212 cesalaur 46 25 35 106
212 lucmak2024 35 37 34 106
212 Julia R 46 27 33 106
212 JoanC 44 30 32 106
212 Jack 34 41 31 106
222 Coach_Sw1mmy 41 26 38 105
222 IM/Br/Fly 45 22 38 105
222 EOliver 38 30 37 105
222 CharlotteHornetsWontPay 45 23 37 105
222 srosenb 34 37 34 105
222 Couloir 47 24 34 105
222 camelboar 41 31 33 105
229 NEILALIEN 39 25 40 104
229 Mikey 41 24 39 104
229 Spotted Zebra 45 22 37 104
229 Andrew5466 42 26 36 104
229 monsterbasher 39 29 36 104
229 gotarheels 41 28 35 104
229 VictorSerra 41 29 34 104
229 swimfastlittlefishies 43 27 34 104
229 njones 42 28 34 104
229 [email protected] 40 31 33 104
229 Arya Stark 44 28 32 104
229 [email protected] 46 26 32 104
229 Wyllz 43 30 31 104
229 Dan G 42 31 31 104
229 Porterico 46 27 31 104
229 Leo 42 32 30 104
229 COOL 38 36 30 104
229 GB Masters Swimmer 44 31 29 104
229 CarterPyle 48 30 26 104
229 Papa 50 29 25 104
249 JRLswim 40 21 42 103
249 SWIMIIWIN 29 33 41 103
249 MaxN96 37 27 39 103
249 Jjjaammmeess 41 24 38 103
249 Kitshicker 40 27 36 103
249 Davide03 29 38 36 103
249 Mikep1534 32 36 35 103
249 Muddy Canary 44 25 34 103
249 Swimkap 40 29 34 103
249 kstrach 43 26 34 103
249 Reud 42 28 33 103
249 Kwc95 45 26 32 103
249 Jon Rudd’s Barmy Army 43 29 31 103
249 Fayth.doc 43 29 31 103
249 Swimbasemom3 41 31 31 103
249 run-dmc 48 27 28 103
249 orangedude13 44 31 28 103
249 est0202 50 32 21 103
267 IMgonnawin 31 25 46 102
267 Caleb.1650 30 33 39 102
267 Terrible 36 28 38 102
267 RonanMcc 42 22 38 102
267 Beau 35 30 37 102
267 theofficialpec 37 29 36 102
267 Erik Small 38 29 35 102
267 Tomahawked 41 26 35 102
267 Alwaysgoingup 30 38 34 102
267 Joetibbetts 43 25 34 102
267 Kwazii 46 22 34 102
267 cphilly 44 25 33 102
267 jgswain88 33 36 33 102
267 Chipi 38 32 32 102
267 MeetMobileMasterBass 45 25 32 102
267 Pea-tear Griffin 42 29 31 102
267 Jack Luna 41 32 29 102
267 HAITISWIM 43 33 26 102
267 The AllStar 50 26 26 102
267 Lil’Sebastiens Memorial Service 43 34 25 102
267 Lou95 43 39 20 102
288 SnakeEyes 34 28 39 101
288 KiyoKats 46 17 38 101
288 Fuzzy Luscious 36 30 35 101
288 NAZ92 42 25 34 101
288 Jmah888 34 34 33 101
288 DS99 37 32 32 101
288 Edwardsdlmto 44 26 31 101
288 Billkeyaz 42 28 31 101
288 HOYA13 39 31 31 101
288 Invux 43 28 30 101
288 The Real Sam 43 28 30 101
288 Crsmama 42 31 28 101
288 Ozarkredbud 49 24 28 101
288 Patrick H 41 32 28 101
302 hurricanetht 20 34 46 100
302 Verram 33 26 41 100
302 kennedy 35 25 40 100
302 MegaVaughn13 29 31 40 100
302 ced4003 41 21 38 100
302 Swimdaver 42 22 36 100
302 Gio 46 19 35 100
302 RJA 37 28 35 100
302 rmckiernan9 37 33 30 100
302 Zackfell35 47 24 29 100
302 OldSwimmer1650 36 36 28 100
302 Rj0789 30 43 27 100
302 rememberyourusername 53 23 24 100
315 Jswa7 33 26 40 99
315 woleai 38 21 40 99
315 MIKE_IN_DALLAS 23 38 38 99
315 Jjohnny18 30 32 37 99
315 Charge 42 22 35 99
315 Kzoo WhiteClaw Sommelier 35 30 34 99
315 Socaladvracer 36 29 34 99
315 CAIONFL 32 33 34 99
315 Ian Hale 45 22 32 99
315 Usausausa 45 23 31 99
315 Dubrowski 37 32 30 99
315 PapiHector 40 30 29 99
315 Lhatunen 37 37 25 99
328 msch22 31 27 40 98
328 VGM 37 21 40 98
328 Respect Cecil 27 33 38 98
328 iLikePsych 39 21 38 98
328 WV Swammer 35 29 34 98
328 [King Crimson] 31 34 33 98
328 Yabo 41 24 33 98
328 Morphyism 35 31 32 98
328 houdini21 32 36 30 98
328 Carlos Torres 39 29 30 98
328 Spike79 35 33 30 98
328 frank 40 29 29 98
328 BatistaBomb 39 30 29 98
328 COVFEFE 48 23 27 98
328 Ryan Wheeler 43 28 27 98
328 clamastra 43 33 22 98
344 Fleedle 37 24 36 97
344 PatrickDaly1 32 30 35 97
344 JM90 37 30 30 97
344 Inside Smoke 43 25 29 97
344 MT Wally 36 33 28 97
344 Sportinindc 35 34 28 97
344 Nlac-Matt 41 29 27 97
344 Canadaman11 43 28 26 97
344 christoph96 44 32 21 97
344 Dave Pitt 48 29 20 97
354 LanBlom 31 24 41 96
354 Eouai 42 21 33 96
354 ComerfordFan 31 32 33 96
354 CCRasnake 28 36 32 96
354 Blastoff 43 23 30 96
354 Collin💀 32 34 30 96
354 Ajansz 36 31 29 96
354 Coach Doug_ YSC 41 30 25 96
354 TSwimming12 39 35 22 96
363 Mau 32 25 38 95
363 YungPete 33 24 38 95
363 Hugo Servin 32 26 37 95
363 skip77 34 24 37 95
363 Ph00sh 36 25 34 95
363 Wumbology 33 28 34 95
363 swimjim 43 21 31 95
363 CraigH 28 36 31 95
363 Ferb 39 25 31 95
363 jumbo737 37 28 30 95
363 ThomoSwims 44 21 30 95
363 Kylemow 36 32 27 95
363 MIKYswim 33 37 25 95
363 Ktlegit 40 32 23 95
363 Diego2002 46 32 17 95
363 AllVol 50 29 16 95
379 YouKnow 22 30 42 94
379 360 Sports 28 27 39 94
379 Olé baby 37 24 33 94
379 Jstephz 35 26 33 94
379 tm71 34 27 33 94
379 Sun Yang‘s Hammer 38 24 32 94
379 TheDonDome 43 20 31 94
379 Chad Le Clos Dad 44 20 30 94
379 LAUREN NEIDIGH 35 29 30 94
379 bobbyhurley 41 24 29 94
379 OU-Anders 42 24 28 94
379 cjones0912 40 30 24 94
379 BeasNeez 41 30 23 94
379 FlyinHawaiian 43 29 22 94
393 jzwierzy 31 26 36 93
393 50free 32 28 33 93
393 Susan W 32 31 30 93
393 El Prat 91 43 23 27 93
393 Samesame 45 25 23 93
393 Deanage Dream 38 32 23 93
399 illons 24 29 39 92
399 Emilio53 31 23 38 92
399 West 32 25 35 92
399 Splash 28 30 34 92
399 Steph00 33 30 29 92
399 WickederFawn 38 25 29 92
399 tedmunds22 41 25 26 92
399 GuiRego 45 21 26 92
399 VonAlek 35 31 26 92
399 LTyke 31 36 25 92
409 Vìđarr 27 28 36 91
409 Swish1 39 16 36 91
409 swammer 37 20 34 91
409 Nfred38 34 27 30 91
409 La Cisale di Swimswam 39 22 30 91
409 WIBuckyBadger 24 38 29 91
409 nsamra213 36 26 29 91
409 LillyQueen 32 31 28 91
409 INEEDRICE 30 34 27 91
409 The Village People 43 24 24 91
419 Bevo_14 27 28 35 90
419 Oscarfish 34 28 28 90
419 Smithfam6 23 40 27 90
419 🍆🍆 36 28 26 90
419 ORRDU1 38 26 26 90
419 thebadowl 38 27 25 90
419 KMAASTV 32 34 24 90
419 Don’tGetDFL 35 33 22 90
427 Lemon 26 25 38 89
427 Dancing butterfly🥀 36 19 34 89
427 COACHDLING 36 23 30 89
427 allezlesbleu(e)s 35 31 23 89
427 MARKTIELLO 39 30 20 89
432 Shewy 30 23 35 88
432 Daden 33 27 28 88
432 H2oSwimTeam 32 30 26 88
435 Lsp 20 33 34 87
435 FlyMarthaFly 17 39 31 87
435 Nswim 24 36 27 87
435 swimcrzy 32 29 26 87
439 Claudiuscia 25 27 34 86
439 ElleTB 34 23 29 86
439 distance_swimm 31 27 28 86
439 Nacho 35 23 28 86
439 jaywins 32 28 26 86
439 Watties 2 0 1 4 40 25 21 86
445 Jiggs 21 30 34 85
445 leonardposa97 25 28 32 85
445 AustinPoolBoy 40 15 30 85
445 Neptunian Merman 34 22 29 85
445 Joespiffy 27 29 29 85
445 Jordaninak 23 34 28 85
445 Emily 31 32 22 85
452 Mattia 26 24 34 84
452 EpicDucky 30 27 27 84
454 zalan912 25 27 31 83
454 Poppin Ov 41 17 25 83
454 Elisabiri 24 34 25 83
454 Holland Hawkeye 32 26 25 83
454 Tangerine Speedo 29 31 23 83
454 DREWBREWSBEER 24 42 17 83
460 Hanser Fan 27 21 34 82
460 Airwalk26 25 24 33 82
462 Blue 20 25 36 81
462 Mr Piano 27 23 31 81
462 SwimacIndy 23 29 29 81
462 1001pools 27 35 19 81
462 SpeedyMcAwesome 33 31 17 81
467 Natelzr 21 22 37 80
467 Salvo 38 22 20 80
469 CSP 29 16 34 79
469 Waterworks 28 20 31 79
469 Voyges 20 33 26 79
472 Crumblingtemple 31 18 29 78
472 Your mom 31 19 28 78
474 . 31 15 31 77
475 MK 20 35 21 76
475 Stinkypete 30 27 19 76
475 takekoins 38 22 16 76
478 Tupperware 31 21 23 75
478 TomSwim 27 25 23 75
480 T Slizzy 31 24 19 74
481 dubjayswammer 27 23 23 73
481 GF 20 30 23 73
481 Goldfish 17 36 20 73
484 LV Swim 16 19 37 72
484 Lambe 26 22 24 72
486 MrBreastroke 22 20 29 71
486 Delz 16 30 25 71
488 Nance 18 28 24 70
488 Droid 24 31 15 70
490 SofiaLucia 24 28 17 69
491 Wendy 14 25 27 66
492 Swimmer1984 21 21 22 64
493 Ferdinando 20 25 17 62
494 Enrique 25 20 12 57
495 JumboRuss 25 19 11 55
496 Marco P Italy 14 22 16 52
497 muiravery 16 14 13 43
498 ADL 13 20 5 38
499 Spader 14 15 6 35
500 Joseph 13 12 9 34
501 Njones 9 19 4 32
502 Mashy 10 13 4 27
503 Camilla 10 11 4 25
504 Rossboss6 14 9 1 24
505 hu777 7 10 5 22

Sun's Syringe

Did anyone else have an issue with their last day relay picks not saving? @Braden can you clarify?

22 minutes ago
Braden Keith

If they didn’t save, I’m not sure why. It would have to be something in Google Sheets. Email me and I’ll see if we can figure it out. [email protected]

20 minutes ago
Sun Yang's Hammer

Awesome! Never finished so well in a day before. However, like my friend Sun’s Syringe I had an error with my relay picks for the last day. Is there anything you can do about that @BradenKeith ?

20 minutes ago
Braden Keith

Email me and I’ll look into it.. [email protected]

16 minutes ago
Pinodee

Question for those currently in the top 10: How?

17 minutes ago
phelps swims 200 breast rio

My guess is they chose the opposite of what we all thought was going to happen.

8 minutes ago
Nswim

That’s what I did and I’m in like 400th

46 seconds ago
samesame

LOL

6 minutes ago

