2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships: Day 3 Finals Live Recap

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 3 finals heat sheets.

After three notable scratches in the women’s 200 freestyle–Ledecky out for illness; Ruck to focus on other events; and McKeon—Sarah Sjostrom, 2015 World Championships silver medalist and 2016 Olympic silver medalist, Siobhan Haughey of Hong Kong, and 400 freestyle champion Ariarne Titmus of Australia are the leaders. 2017 World Champion and long-time World Record holder Federica Pellegrini ought to be considered a lock for the finals as well.

In addition to the 200 freestyle, Katie Ledecky has also scratched the 1500 freestyle, where she is the 3-time defending champion and World Record holder. In her absence, Italy’s Simona Quadarella becomes the tentative favorite for the gold medal, and Spain’s Mireia Belmonte gets the bump to 8th.

The men’s 200 freestyle is a bit of a mixed bag, though China’s Sun Yang is the slight favorite but will have to contend with the likes of Australian Clyde Lewis, the first Aussie since Ian Thorpe to break 1:45 in the 200 freestyle.

Men’s 200 Freestyle – FINAL

World Record: Paul Biederman (Germany), 2009, 1:42.00

Junior World Record: Ivan Girev (Russia), 2017, 1:46.40

World Championships Record: Paul Biederman (Germany), 2009, 1:42.00

2017 Defending World Champion: Sun Yang (China), 1:44.39

Australia’s Clyde Lewis was the early leader, flipping .05 under World Record pace. Lewis flipped 50.73 at 100 meters, clearly in the lead. Sun Yang overtook Lews at 150 meters to flip first, but Danas Rapsys of Lithuania charted ahead of the field to touch first in 1:44.69. Rapsys, however, was disqualified for a slight twitch on the blocks, leaving the gold medal to China’s Sun Yang in 1:44.93.

Japan’s Katsuhiro Matsumoto claimed silver in 1:45.22, with Russian Martin Malyutin and Great Britain’s Duncan Scott in a tie for bronze in 1:45.63.

Italy’s Filippo Megli finished 5th in 1:45.67, top-seed Clyde Lewis 6th in 1:45.78, and Hungary’s Dominik Kozma 7th in 1:45.90.

Medalists:

Women’s 1500 Freestyle – FINAL

Simona Quadarella took the early lead; at 200 meters, Quadarella had put about a body-length between herself and the rest of the field, flipping in 2:02. By 400 meters, Quadarella had pulled a slightly further ahead, hitting the wall in 4:06.62.

Sarah Kohler of Germany and Wang Jianjiahe of China have held 2nd and 3rd, respectively, behind Quadarella. At 700 meters, Quadarella flips in 7:14.91, 4 seconds ahead of Kohler.

Medalists:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Men’s 50 Breaststroke – SEMIFINAL

Top 8 – FINALS QUALIFIERS

Women’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL

World Record: Kathleen Baker (United States), 2018, 58.00

(United States), 2018, 58.00 Junior World Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 58.45

World Championships Record: Kylie Masse (Canada), 2017, 58.10

(Canada), 2017, 58.10 2017 Defending World Champion: Kylie Masse (Canada), 58.10

Medalists:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Men’s 100 Backstroke – FINAL

Medalists:

GOLD:

SILVER:

BRONZE:

Women’s 200 Freestyle – SEMIFINAL

World Record: Federica Pellegrini (Italy), 2009, 1:52.98

(Italy), 2009, 1:52.98 World Junior Record: Shen Duo (China), 2014, 1:56.12

World Championships Record: Federica Pellegrini (Italy), 2009, 1:52.98

(Italy), 2009, 1:52.98 2017 Defending World Champion: Federica Pellegrini (Italy), 1:54.73

Top 8 – FINALS QUALIFIERS

Men’s 200 Butterfly – SEMIFINAL

World Record: Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 1:51.51

World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (Hungary), 2017, 1:53.89

(Hungary), 2017, 1:53.89 World Championships Record: Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 1:51.51

2017 Defending World Champion: Chad le Clos (South Africa), 1:53.33

Top 8 – FINALS QUALIFIERS

Women’s 100 Breaststroke – FINAL

World Record: Lilly King (United States), 2017, 1:04.13

(United States), 2017, 1:04.13 Junior World Record: Ruta Meilutyte (Lithuania), 2014, 1:05.39

World Championships Record: Lilly King (United States), 2017, 1:04.13

(United States), 2017, 1:04.13 2017 Defending World Champion: Lilly King (United States), 1:04.13

Medalists: