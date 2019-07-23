Australia’s Emma McKeon Also Drops 200 Free at World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 200 free at the 2019 World Championships, which kicks off with prelims races on Tuesday morning in Gwangju, has blown wide open in the hour before the session starts.

Now 2 of the biggest favorites to medal in the event have both withdrawn. After American Katie Ledecky pulled out due to illness, Australia’s Emma McKeon has also withdrawn, according to Australian journalist Phil Lutton. McKeon was the #3 seed and Ledecky the #4 seed.

The latest announcement, McKeon, is also said to be dealing with illness and will use the day as a “resting day,” Lutton says. McKeon took a bronze medal in her first individual final, the 100 fly, and also has a gold as part of Australia’s women’s 400 free relay. She still has a remaining individual entry in the 100 free, where she’s the #2 seed behind countrymate Cate Campbell, as well as presumably both Australian women’s relays, and possibly their mixed relays as well.

The 25-year old McKeon is a 4-time Olympic medalist, including an individual bronze in this 200 free in Rio. She placed 2nd in the 200 free at the 2017 World Championships, won the race at the 2014 Commonwealth Games, and took bronze at the 2008 Commonwealth Games.

Ledecky and McKeon tied for silver in this race in 2017 at Worlds.