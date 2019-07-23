Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Andrew Wilson No Shows 50 Breast Prelims At World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

American Andrew Wilson failed to show for his preliminary heat in the men’s 50 breaststroke during day three action from the 2019 World Championships.

Wilson was coming off a lifetime best performance in the 100, where he clocked in at 58.95 in the semi-finals. He followed that up with a strong 59.11 in the final, placing sixth overall.

The 25-year-old wasn’t a favorite to medal in this event, coming in seeded 16th with a best of 27.15, and appears to be shifting his focus to the 200m event.


This came shortly after news broke that both Katie Ledecky and Emma McKeon were withdrawing from the women’s 200 freestyle due to illness.

In his absence, his teammate Michael Andrew advanced through to the semi-finals in 11th place in a time of 27.02. Adam Peaty put up the top time of the morning in 26.28.

Wilson is seeded 11th in the 200 breast, and is also expected to be relied upon on both the mixed and men’s medley relays.

DEAN IS GOD

*sigh of relief but also of worry

Vote Up30Vote Down Reply
30 minutes ago
Heyitsme

Probably in the relay then

Vote Up10Vote Down Reply
28 minutes ago
Lpman

Really??? Had to scratch a 50???

Vote Up60Vote Down Reply
27 minutes ago

