2019 World Championships: Pancake Hot Take – Day 5 Finals

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

We are now in the thick of the 2019 World Championships, and to make sure you’re up to speed with all the action, we’re giving you a video recap of what we think of the racing. This is Pancake Hot Take, where we rate the overall racing of every Finals Session on a scale of 1-5 pancakes, and give you our highlights from each night.

Day 5 Finals: there some monster swims, and there were some not so monster swims. But the facts are that 2 teams broke 1 world record, 1 guy tied another world record, and 1 guy almost broke ANOTHER world record. For that, I’ve got to give Day 5 finals…

5 PANCAKES

Race of the Day : The women’s 4×200 free relay. Australia and USA went at it again for the 2nd time in 2 days, and the Aussies came out on top again. But USA hung tough, and it was a tight race throughout the whole 800 meters, with both teams sneaking under the 2009 world record. Any time a suited WR goes down, it’s a good day in my book.

Matthew Wilson tying the 200 breast world record in 2:06.67. Who even is Matthew Wilson ?! He only swam the 50 breast at world champs 2 years ago (at age 18), but since then has risen in the longer distance. The final tomorrow should be a barn burner.

Caeleb Dressel becoming the 3rd man ever (and 1st American) to crack 47 seconds in the 100 free, besting Kyle Chalmers by a slim .12 and defending his world title from 2017. He can't win 9, but he's still on track for a potential 8 golds in Gwangju.

Stay tuned for Pancake Hot Takes every day after finals. And until then… stay hungry.

