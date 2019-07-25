2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

The women’s 4x200m free relay was set to be a battle between the Australians and the Americans and the ferocity of the leg-by-leg competition did not disappoint. The result led to the Australian combination of Ariarne Titmus, Madi Wilson, Brianna Throssell and Emma McKeon raging to the wall first in a gold medal-worthy time of 7:41.50 to clock a new World Record.

18-year-old Titmus led off the Aussies, with the teen already having won the 400m free here individually on night 1 in an upset over America’s Katie Ledecky. She also took silver in the 200m free here in a time of 1:54.66.

Tonight, the teen from Tasmania busted out the 200m free performance of her life to give Australia a sizeable lead over America, touching in 1:54.27 for a new Australian National Record in itself.

Next in line was Olympic finalist in the 100m backstroke Wilson, who was a late addition the relay when teammate Shayna Jack pulled out of these World Championships at the last minute, even after having traveled to staging camp. Jack’s absence is still a mystery, but Wilson was only focused on the pool in front of her, keeping Australia in the race with a solid 1:56.73 2nd leg.

Throssell, who was the 200m fly Olympic finalist now making strides in sprint free events, kept the Aussies in 2nd place with a split of 1:55.60. Throssell clocked an individual PB of 1:56.62 at this year’s Aussie World Trials, so the fact she was 1:55.60 with a .44 exchange means she fired off a monster swim tonight.

Throssell was also part of the Aussie women’s 4x100m freestyle relay that won gold here on night 1.

Another member of that 400 free relay was McKeon, the Griffith University star who took bronze in the 100m fly individually before withdrawing from the 200m free.

She bounced back with a 56.14 leg on the Aussies’ gold medal-winning mixed medley relay and finished here in a gold medal-clinching split of 1:54.90. That sub-1:55 scorcher enabled McKeon to surge ahead of America’s Katie McLoughlin, who split 1:55.36.

The Aussies’ final time of 7:41.50 overtook a long-standing World Record set by the Chinese team back at the 2009 World Championships, which means another supersuited record bites the dust. The Americans also logged a time tonight under that WR mark, taking silver in 7:41.87.

Splits for the top 2 teams tonight are compared as follows:

Titmus 1:54.27 Manuel 1:56.09 Wilson 1:56.73 Ledecky 1:54.61 Throssell 1:55.60 Margalis 1:55.81 McKeon 1:54.90 McLaughlin 1:55.36 7:41.50 WR 7:41.87

Canada took the bronze in 7:44.35, a new National Record.