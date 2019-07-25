Watch Day 5 Race Videos From the 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Caeleb Dressel won the men’s 100 freestyle in 46.96, and Olivia Smoliga won the women’s 50 back in 27.33, both American Records. Daiya Seto and Jeremy Desplanches dethroned Chase Kalisz in the 200 IM. The night ended with an exciting showdown between Australia and the United States in the women’s 800 freestyle relay. Though the Australian team won the gold medal, both the Aussies and Team USA finished under the World Record time, set by China in 2009. Canada took bronze in a new National Record as well.
Katie Ledecky returned to the pool today to race the 800 free relay, turning in a 1:54.61 split on the second leg of the Americans’ relay. The only swimmers in the field to out-do Ledecky were Australia’s Ariarne Titmus who led off in 1:54.27, a new Australian Record, and Penny Oleksiak, the Canadian anchor who split a 1:54.36.
WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL
- World Record: Liu Zige (China), 2009, 2:01.81
- World Junior Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (Japan), 2017, 2:06.29
- World Championships Record: Jessica Schipper (Australia), 2:03.41
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Mireia Belmonte (Spain), 2:05.26
Medalists:
- GOLD – Boglarka Kapas (HUN), 2:06.78
- SILVER – Hali Flickinger (USA), 2:06.95
- BRONZE – Katie Drabot (USA), 2:07.04
MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91
- World Junior Record: Kyle Chalmers (Australia), 2016, 47.58
- World Championships Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 47.17
Medalists:
- GOLD – Caeleb Dressel (USA), 46.96
- SILVER – Kyle Chalmers (AUS), 47.08
- BRONZE – Vladislav Grinev (RUS), 47.82
WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Liu Xiang (China), 2018, 26.98
- World Junior Record: Minna Atherton (Australia), 2016, 27.49
- World Championships Record: Zhao Jing (China), 27.06
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Etiene Medeiros (Brazil), 27.14
Medalists:
- GOLD – Olivia Smoliga (USA), 27.33
- SILVER – Etiene Medeiros (BRA), 27.44
- BRONZE – Daria Vaskina (RUS), 27.51
MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL
- World Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00
- World Junior Record: Qin Haiyang (China), 2017, 1:57.06
- World Championships Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Chase Kalisz (United States), 1:55.56
Medalists:
- GOLD- Daiya Seto (Japan), 1:56.14
- SILVER- Jeremy Desplanches (Switzerland), 1:56.56
- BRONZE- Chase Kalisz (United States), 1:56.78
WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL
- World Record: China, 2009, 7:42.08
- World Junior Record: Canada, 2017, 7:51.47
- World Championships Record: China, 2009, 7:42.08
- 2017 Defending World Champion: USA, 7:43.39
Medalists:
- GOLD- Australia, 7:41.50 — World Record
- SILVER- USA, 7:41.87 — American Record (faster than former WR)
- BRONZE- Canada, 7:44.85 — Canadian Record
That relay was a great race. Two under the WR, excellent swims across the board for Australia and US (and Oleksiak swam a banger).