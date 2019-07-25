Watch Day 5 Race Videos From the 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Caeleb Dressel won the men’s 100 freestyle in 46.96, and Olivia Smoliga won the women’s 50 back in 27.33, both American Records. Daiya Seto and Jeremy Desplanches dethroned Chase Kalisz in the 200 IM. The night ended with an exciting showdown between Australia and the United States in the women’s 800 freestyle relay. Though the Australian team won the gold medal, both the Aussies and Team USA finished under the World Record time, set by China in 2009. Canada took bronze in a new National Record as well.

Katie Ledecky returned to the pool today to race the 800 free relay, turning in a 1:54.61 split on the second leg of the Americans’ relay. The only swimmers in the field to out-do Ledecky were Australia’s Ariarne Titmus who led off in 1:54.27, a new Australian Record, and Penny Oleksiak, the Canadian anchor who split a 1:54.36.

WOMEN’S 200 BUTTERFLY – FINAL

World Record: Liu Zige (China), 2009, 2:01.81

World Junior Record: Suzuka Hasegawa (Japan), 2017, 2:06.29

2017 Defending World Champion: Mireia Belmonte (Spain), 2:05.26

Medalists:

MEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

World Record: Cesar Cielo (Brazil), 2009, 46.91

World Junior Record: Kyle Chalmers (Australia), 2016, 47.58

2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 47.17

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 50 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Liu Xiang (China), 2018, 26.98

World Junior Record: Minna Atherton (Australia), 2016, 27.49

(Australia), 2016, 27.49 World Championships Record: Zhao Jing (China), 27.06

2017 Defending World Champion: Etiene Medeiros (Brazil), 27.14

Medalists:

MEN’S 200 IM – FINAL

World Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00

World Junior Record: Qin Haiyang (China), 2017, 1:57.06

World Championships Record: Ryan Lochte (United States), 2011, 1:54.00

2017 Defending World Champion: Chase Kalisz (United States), 1:55.56

Medalists:

WOMEN’S 4×200 FREE RELAY – FINAL

World Record: China, 2009, 7:42.08

World Junior Record: Canada, 2017, 7:51.47

World Championships Record: China, 2009, 7:42.08

2017 Defending World Champion: USA, 7:43.39

Medalists: