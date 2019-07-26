Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

17-Year-Old Regan Smith Shatters Missy Franklin’s 200 Back World Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

After breaking her own World Junior Record in the heats of the women’s 200 back this morning with a 2:06.01, 17-year-old American Regan Smith dropped almost another 3 seconds, breaking the 2012 World Record held by Missy Franklin. Smith swam a 2:03.35, shattering the record by .71 seconds. Franklin’s record had seemed like one that would stand for a while longer, since the fastest non-Franklin swim since she set the record in 2012 was Australia’s Emily Seebohm, who clocked a 2:05.68 at the 2017 World Champs.

With the swim, Smith now holds the World Record, World Junior Record, American Record, and 17-18 NAG for Americans. Here is a split comparison between Smith’s WR swim, Missy Franklin‘s WR swim, and Smith’s WJR swim this morning.

REGAN SMITH 2019 WORLD CHAMPS SEMIFINALS REGAN SMITH 2019 WORLD CHAMPS PRELIMS MISSY FRANKLIN 2012 OLYMPIC FINAL
29.06 29.44 29.53
31.31 (1:00.37) 31.50 (1:00.94) 30.97 (1:00.50)
31.47 (1:31.84) 32.34 (1:33.28) 31.66 (1:32.16)
31.51 32.73 31.90
2:03.35 2:06.01 2:04.06

Smith was under WR pace the enitre way through the race, even outsplitting Missy’s race on every 50 except the 2nd. Smith stayed incredibly consistent on the last 3 50s, with those 3 coming in at a range of only .20 seconds.

Fastest Women’s 200 Meter Backstrokers in History:

  1. REGAN SMITH, USA – 2:03.35 (2019)
  2. Missy Franklin, USA – 2:04.06 (2012)
  3. Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe – 2:04.81 (2009)
  4. Anastasia Fesikova, Russia – 2:04.94 (2009)
  5. Emily Seebohm, Australia – 2:05.68 (2017)
  6. Margherita Panziera, Italy – 2:05.72 (2019)
  7. Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:05.85 (2017)
  8. Kylie Masse, Canada – 2:05.94 (2019)
  9. Maya DiRado, USA – 2:05.99 (2016)
  10. Belinda Hocking, Australia – 2:06.06 (2011)

YaYeeter

crazy

30 minutes ago
college swimmer

what

29 minutes ago
Pvdh

Improving Pb by 2.5 seconds like she’s a 9 year old

27 minutes ago

