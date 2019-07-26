17-Year-Old Regan Smith Shatters Missy Franklin’s 200 Back World Record

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
After breaking her own World Junior Record in the heats of the women’s 200 back this morning with a 2:06.01, 17-year-old American Regan Smith dropped almost another 3 seconds, breaking the 2012 World Record held by Missy Franklin. Smith swam a 2:03.35, shattering the record by .71 seconds. Franklin’s record had seemed like one that would stand for a while longer, since the fastest non-Franklin swim since she set the record in 2012 was Australia’s Emily Seebohm, who clocked a 2:05.68 at the 2017 World Champs.
With the swim, Smith now holds the World Record, World Junior Record, American Record, and 17-18 NAG for Americans. Here is a split comparison between Smith’s WR swim, Missy Franklin‘s WR swim, and Smith’s WJR swim this morning.
|REGAN SMITH 2019 WORLD CHAMPS SEMIFINALS
|REGAN SMITH 2019 WORLD CHAMPS PRELIMS
|MISSY FRANKLIN 2012 OLYMPIC FINAL
|29.06
|29.44
|29.53
|31.31 (1:00.37)
|31.50 (1:00.94)
|30.97 (1:00.50)
|31.47 (1:31.84)
|32.34 (1:33.28)
|31.66 (1:32.16)
|31.51
|32.73
|31.90
|2:03.35
|2:06.01
|2:04.06
Smith was under WR pace the enitre way through the race, even outsplitting Missy’s race on every 50 except the 2nd. Smith stayed incredibly consistent on the last 3 50s, with those 3 coming in at a range of only .20 seconds.
Fastest Women’s 200 Meter Backstrokers in History:
- REGAN SMITH, USA – 2:03.35 (2019)
- Missy Franklin, USA – 2:04.06 (2012)
- Kirsty Coventry, Zimbabwe – 2:04.81 (2009)
- Anastasia Fesikova, Russia – 2:04.94 (2009)
- Emily Seebohm, Australia – 2:05.68 (2017)
- Margherita Panziera, Italy – 2:05.72 (2019)
- Katinka Hosszu, Hungary – 2:05.85 (2017)
- Kylie Masse, Canada – 2:05.94 (2019)
- Maya DiRado, USA – 2:05.99 (2016)
- Belinda Hocking, Australia – 2:06.06 (2011)
crazy
what
Improving Pb by 2.5 seconds like she’s a 9 year old