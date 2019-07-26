Caeleb Dressel Breaks Phelps’ Elusive 100 Butterfly World Record in 49.50

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Swimming in the semifinals of the men’s 100 butterfly Friday evening in Gwangju, South Korea, at the 2019 FINA World Championships, American sprint star Caeleb Dressel broke his first individual long course World Record in the 100 butterfly, with a time of 49.50. With this performance, Dressels shaves 0.32 from the previous mark set by Michael Phelps at the 2009 World Championships.

Dressel did not quite bring it home as fast as Phelps did in Rome 2009, splitting a 26.67 to Phelps’ 26.46, but Dressel took the race out a full half-second faster than Phelps. Dressel was out fully half-a-second faster than he was in the finals of the 100 fly in Budapest as well.

Fastest 100 Butterfly Splits:

Dressel – 2017 Finals Dressel – 2019 Prelims Dressel – 2019 Semifinals Phelps – 2009 Finals 1st 50 23.31 23.44 22.83 23.36 2nd 50 26.55 26.84 26.67 26.46 TOTAL TIME 49.86 50.28 49.50* WORLD RECORD 49.82

Dressel split a 49.33 on the butterfly leg of the 400 mixed medley relay, and with one swim yet to go, Dressel will likely venture into 49-low territory in the 100 fly.

200 butterfly champion Kristof Milak qualifies 2nd for tomorrow’s final with a 50.95, slightly over his person best time.

TOP 10 PERFORMERS ALL-TIME, MEN’s 100 FLY:

Caeleb Dressel (USA), 49.50 Michael Phelps (USA), 49.82 Milorad Cavic (SRB), 49.95 Joseph Schooling (SGP), 50.39 Ian Crocker (USA), 50.40 Rafael Munoz (ESP), 40.41 Chad le Clos (RSA), 50.56 Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.62 Piero Codia (ITA), 50.64 Ablert Subirats (VEN), 50.65

TOP 10 ALL-TIME PERFORMANCES, MEN’S 100 FLY:

Dressel’s performance tonight bumps 2016 Olympic champion Joseph Schooling‘s gold medal winning performance from the 10 swims all time. In Rio, Schooling posted a 50.39 to win the gold medal. Here in Gwangju, Schooling failed to advance to the semifinals of the men’s 100 fly, finishing 24th.