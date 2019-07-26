Watch Day 6 Finals Race Videos From the 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS
- All sports: Friday, July 12 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- Pool swimming: Sunday, July 21 – Sunday, July 28, 2019
- The Nambu University Municipal Aquatics Center, Gwangju, Korea
Day 6 finals of the 2019 FINA World Championships saw three World Records fall.
First, in the second semifinal of the men’s 100 fly, Caeleb Dressel took down Michael Phelps’ World Record in the 100 butterfly, posting an incredible 49.50.
A few minutes after Dressel, 17-year-old American Regan Smith annihilated Missy Franklin‘s 2012 World Record in the women’s 200 backstroke, posting an incredible 2:03.35 to shave 0.71 from Franklin’s mark. For Smith, the swim comes as her 2nd person best in this event today. In prelims, Smith put up a 2:06.01 to set a new World Junior Record and shave 0.42 from her previous lifetime best. The swim today makes her total improvement a whopping 3.08 seconds.
The final World Record of day 6 came from Russian Evgeny Rylov in the men’s 200 breaststroke. Racing against current co-World Record holders Ippei Watanabe of Japan and Matthew Wilson of Australia.
WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL
- World Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2018, 51.71
- World Junior Record: Penny Oleksiak (Canada), 2016, 52.70
- World Championships Record: Sarah Sjostrom (Sweden), 2018, 51.71
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Simone Manuel (USA), 52.27
Medalists:
- GOLD- Simone Manuel (USA), 52.04
- SILVER- Cate Campbell (AUS), 52.43
- BRONZE- Sarah Sjostrom (SWE), 52.46
MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS
- World Record:
Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 49.82
- World Junior Record: Kristof Milak (Hungary), 50.62
- World Championships Record:
Michael Phelps (United States), 2009, 49.82
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Caeleb Dressel (United States), 49.86
Finals Qualifiers:
- Caeleb Dressel (USA), 49.50
- Andrei Minakov (RUS), 50.94
- Kristof Milak (HUN), 50.95
- Chad Le Clos (RSA), 51.40
- Marius Kusch (GER), 51.50
- Mehdy Metella (FRA), 51.62
- James Guy (GBR), 51.69
- Matthew Temple (AUS), 51.70
WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS
- World Record:
Missy Franklin (United States), 2012, 2:04.06
- World Junior Record:
Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:06.01
- World Championships Record:
Missy Franklin (United States), 2013, 2:04.76
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Emily Seebohm (Australia), 2:05.68
Finals Qualifiers:
- Regan Smith (USA), 2:03.35
- Kylie Masse (CAN), 2:06.57
- Margherita Panziera (ITA), 2:06.62
- Minna Atherton (AUS), 2:07.38
- Katinka Hosszu (HUN), 2:07.48
- Kaylee McKeown (AUS), 2:08.19
- Taylor Ruck (CAN), 2:08.42
- Katalin Burian (HUN), 2:09.40
WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11
- World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes (Turkey), 2016, 2:19.64
- World Championships Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Yulia Efimova (Russia), 2:19.64
Medalists:
- GOLD- Yuliya Efimova (RUS), 2:20.17
- SILVER- Tatjana Schoenmaker (RSA), 2:22.52
- BRONZE- Sydney Pickrem (CAN), 2:22.90
Will update when video is available.
MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92
- World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2017, 1:55.14
- World Championships Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.61
Medalists:
- GOLD- Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.40
- SILVER- Ryan Murphy (USA), 1:54.12
- BRONZE- Luke Greenbank (GBR), 1:55.85
Will update when video is available.
MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL
- World Record:
Ippei Watanabe (Japan)/Matthew Wilson (Australia), 2017/2019, 2:06.67
- World Junior Record: Qin Haiyang (China), 2017, 2:09.39
- World Championships Record:
Matthew Wilson (Australia), 2019, 2:06.67
- 2017 Defending World Champion: Anton Chupkov (Russia), 2:06.96
Medalists:
- GOLD- Anton Chupkov (RUS), 2:06.12
- SILVER- Matthew Wilson (AUS), 2:06.68
- BRONZE- Ippei Watanabe (JPN), 2:06.73
Will update when full video is available.
MEN’S 4 X 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS
- World Record: United States (Phelps, Berens, Walters, Lochte), 2009, 6:58.55
- World Junior Record: Hungary (Marton, Milak, Hollo, Nemeth), 2017, 7:10.95
- World Championships Record: United States (Phelps, Berens, Walters, Lochte), 2009, 6:58.55
- 2017 Defending World Champions: Great Britain (Milne, Grainger, Scott, Guy), 7:01.70
Medalists:
- GOLD- Australia, 7:00.85
- SILVER- Russia, 7:01.81
- BRONZE- USA, 7:01.96
Will update when video is available.
