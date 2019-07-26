Watch Day 6 Finals Race Videos From the 2019 FINA World Championships

2019 FINA WORLD AQUATICS CHAMPIONSHIPS

Day 6 finals of the 2019 FINA World Championships saw three World Records fall.

First, in the second semifinal of the men’s 100 fly, Caeleb Dressel took down Michael Phelps’ World Record in the 100 butterfly, posting an incredible 49.50.

A few minutes after Dressel, 17-year-old American Regan Smith annihilated Missy Franklin‘s 2012 World Record in the women’s 200 backstroke, posting an incredible 2:03.35 to shave 0.71 from Franklin’s mark. For Smith, the swim comes as her 2nd person best in this event today. In prelims, Smith put up a 2:06.01 to set a new World Junior Record and shave 0.42 from her previous lifetime best. The swim today makes her total improvement a whopping 3.08 seconds.

The final World Record of day 6 came from Russian Evgeny Rylov in the men’s 200 breaststroke. Racing against current co-World Record holders Ippei Watanabe of Japan and Matthew Wilson of Australia.

WOMEN’S 100 FREESTYLE – FINAL

Medalists:

MEN’S 100 BUTTERFLY – SEMIFINALS

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – SEMIFINALS

World Record: Missy Franklin (United States), 2012, 2:04.06

World Junior Record: Regan Smith (United States), 2019, 2:06.01

World Championships Record: Missy Franklin (United States), 2013, 2:04.76

2017 Defending World Champion: Emily Seebohm (Australia), 2:05.68

Finals Qualifiers:

WOMEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11

World Junior Record: Viktoria Gunes (Turkey), 2016, 2:19.64

World Championships Record: Rikke Moller Pedersen (Denmark), 2013, 2:19.11

2017 Defending World Champion: Yulia Efimova (Russia), 2:19.64

Medalists:

MEN’S 200 BACKSTROKE – FINAL

World Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92

World Junior Record: Kliment Kolesnikov (Russia), 2017, 1:55.14

World Championships Record: Aaron Peirsol (USA), 2009, 1:51.92

2017 Defending World Champion: Evgeny Rylov (RUS), 1:53.61

Medalists:

MEN’S 200 BREASTSTROKE – FINAL

Medalists:

MEN’S 4 X 200 FREESTYLE RELAY – FINALS

World Record: United States (Phelps, Berens, Walters, Lochte), 2009, 6:58.55

World Junior Record: Hungary (Marton, Milak, Hollo, Nemeth), 2017, 7:10.95

World Championships Record: United States (Phelps, Berens, Walters, Lochte), 2009, 6:58.55

2017 Defending World Champions: Great Britain (Milne, Grainger, Scott, Guy), 7:01.70

Medalists:

GOLD- Australia, 7:00.85 SILVER- Russia, 7:01.81 BRONZE- USA, 7:01.96

