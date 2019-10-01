Swimming Canada Announces TritonWear as Official Training Technology

Courtesy: TritonWear, a SwimSwam partner.

Swimming Canada is pleased to announce that TritonWear, the world’s most comprehensive swimming analytics platform, is partnering with the organization as the Official Training Technology of Swimming Canada.

TritonWear is revolutionizing swimming training, with data-driven insights for more efficient coaching, and better performing athletes. The Ontario-based company delivers elite-level training tools to swimmers and coaches.

“Swimming Canada has been working closely with TritonWear over the past few years. This technology allows us to gain insights into daily training, and to develop unique training tools that allow our experts to look at details of swimming skill performance that are otherwise extremely difficult to measure and understand,” said Dr. Allan Wrigley, Swimming Canada’s Integrated Support Team Director.

“In particular, national team swimmers in Ontario, British Columbia, and on event tour teams have benefited from custom skill analysis using the TritonWear platform. This has allowed those swimmers, their coaches, and their support staff to get detailed insights on how to further enhance and fine-tune their world-class performances,” Wrigley added.

“We’ve already seen great results from our work with Swimming Canada and their high performance athletes; this partnership allows us to take that to the next level together – which is incredible,” said Tristan Lehari, co-founder and CEO of TritonWear and former captain of the University of Waterloo Warriors swim team.

“I am really looking forward to our teams being able to work shoulder to shoulder right here at home, not only to perfect our offering but also to have an even deeper impact on how our nation performs on the international stage,” Lehari said. “Our new hardware is so much more sophisticated, our new apps offer brand new world-class AI to help coaches and athletes alike become better in the sport, and produce faster swimming.”

Olympic medalists such as Brent Hayden and Kylie Masse have used the system, which consists of a sleek wearable device tucked comfortably into a swimmer’s cap, and a mobile application. It displays more than a dozen data points in real-time on deck. The AI-based tools analyze swimmer data and highlight opportunities to set goals and track them. This offers an even deeper understanding of each swimmer, and how to get them to swim faster. Finally, the Motion Analysis feature uses video coupled with data for deep skill assessments, to pinpoint movements that have led to breakthrough performance.

The partnership will include product demo booths at Swimming Canada competitions, and partnering on content such as video interviews that will appear on social media. TritonWear will also collaborate with Swimming Canada’s High Performance Centre network to further develop the technology and partnership on the road to the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games and beyond.

“In any competitive sport, finding an edge is always a benefit,” said Swimming Canada High Performance Director and National Coach John Atkinson. “With TritonWear, coaches can collect information that can be used to make a change and then help the athlete improve, which is one of our key objectives with all swimmers we work with. I am delighted to partner with TritonWear and know many clubs, coaches and athletes can also gain from using this technology.”

