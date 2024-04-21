Germany And Canada React To Chinese Doping Scandal

The swimming governing bodies in Germany and Canada have given their reaction to the Chinese doping scandal that made headlines less than 48 hours ago.

News broke on Friday night that 23 swimmers from China tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) about seven months before the 2020 (taking place in 2021) Tokyo Olympics. Chinese doping authorities claim that TMZ was injected unknowingly at a hotel the swimmers stayed at. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) upheld CHINADA’s original decision.

Germany’s Interior Minister Nancy Faeser, who also oversees sports, said “Just a few months before the Olympic Games, the suspicion the case was ignored or even covered up must be fully investigated as quickly as possible. If there’s such a serious suspicion of doping, then it must be independently investigated by WADA.”

Faeser was not the only voice in Germany to speak up. Germany’s ruling body Deutscher Schwimm-Verband (DSV) sports director Christian Hansmann has said the report, “reminds us that transparency is an indispensable part of the anti-doping fight.” Hansmann continued, “Any lack of it [transparency] not only shakes the trust in individual institutions but also in the credibility of the entire sport.”

Germany’s public broadcaster ARD published a report the same day as the New York Times detailing the investigation between CHINADA and WADA.

Swimming Canada, the governing body of swimming for the country has also released a statement, via X (formerly known as Twitter):

“Swimming Canada is aware of recent reports regarding adverse analytical findings related to another country’s Tokoy 2020 Olympic Team. Swimming Canada is committed to clean sport and the strict enforcement of anti-doping rules to maintain a level playing field. Rules must be applied equitably across high performance sport, and exceptions must be communicated transparently. Doping can deprive clean athletes of hard-earned moments they deserve, such as standing on the podium and the life-changing opportunities that may follow. Swimming Canada is in the process of seeking further information from its national and international sport partners such as the Canadian Olympic Committee, World Aquatics, The Canadian Centre for Ethics in Sport and Sport Canada. It is of paramount important that athletes who train and compete according to the principles of clean sport be respected.”