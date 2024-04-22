US Olympic Medalists React To Chinese Doping Scandal “Frustration In The System”

Numerous US Olympic Swimmers have taken to their Instagram stories to express their reactions to the Chinese doping scandal that was released on Friday evening.
According to the reports by the New York Times and the ARD (Germany), 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) at the start of the calendar year in 2021, about seven months before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The swimmers were not sanctioned by CHINADA as traces of TMZ were reportedly found present in the hotel the swimmers stayed at. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) upheld CHINADA’s decision.
3x 2020 Olympic Medalist Lilly King posted on her Instagram story saying, “No words. Complete heartbreak for our clean athletes and frustration in the system that has failed them.”
Fellow breaststroker for the US in Tokyo Annie Lazor also posted on her Instagram story. “Shame on you @wada_ama. You’ve stripped clean athletes of their moment on the podium. Your window of opportunity to do right is gone. No delayed punishment replaces this.”
2016 Rio Olympian Kathleen Baker also took to Instagram saying, “So proud to be an American and be apart of all that @usantidoping represents.”
“For all that athletes, including myself put on the line it breaks my heart to see the playing field not kept level and clean by those who are responsible for it,” Baker continued.
2020 Tokyo Olympian Paige Madden also took to her Instagram story. Madden replied to fellow relay-teammates Allison Schmitt and Katie Ledecky‘s Instagram stories.
Madden said “We earned this, the right way. The fair way!” in reply to Schmitt’s story in which Schmitt said “This sure was a relay to remember. I remember our team ASKING to be drug tested after this race. To ensure that we all are clean.” The US women’s 4×200 free relay won silver finishing behind China in Tokyo. Madden replied to Ledecky’s story saying, “Justice for clean sport.”
Olympic athletes including James Guy and Adam Peaty took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their reactions to the reports. Other swimmers to already react include Leon Marchand and Allison Schmitt.
Lily King should meet Jessica Hardy
Just your daily remainder that Lily King and Lilly King are two different people
Why were all USA swimmers supporting Jessica Hardy?
Jessica was banned and then a week after returning to competition she broke WR, which means she trained intensively during the ban period which is in violation of the ban condition.
Also, Hardy was part of many medal winning and record breaking American teams.
It’s good to be anti-doping, but one must not be hypocrite and perform double standards.
It is not a violation to train intensively during a doping suspension. It is a violation to train with a coach who falls under the WADA umbrella. There’s nothing that prevents an athlete from renting a lane and going and swimming workouts on their own.
Here is the ARD documentary for those interested
https://youtu.be/n3VOGBOk9IE?feature=shared
Now I’m wondering how contamination even happens with drugs, at least to an extent that it would be detectable in the blood. Like say I bought a bottle of vitamins that was contaminated with TMZ – what are all the points it when it could even have happened, and how?
During the making process.
Some pharmaceutical industry use same equipments to make multiple products, even if they try to clean them before each use, there’s always traces of chemicals of previous products.
That’s why in processed food, you have a label warning: “may contain traces of peanut” even when there’s no ingredients in the product
Not sure why Kathleen Baker is so confident in USADA
The same USADA that was phoning Christian Coleman before out of competition tests?
So I’d like to hear more from the scientist about this substance “trimetazidine (TMZ).” How common is it and is there any realistically plausible reason it could be found in the hotel at the levels detected? If the answer is that its common and could be found in many hotel kitchens or similar facilities throughout China, then we should know. China’s agricultural and food processing businesses are notoriously poorly regulated and if this substance is found in a significant percentage of the chicken/pork/other food in China, then the explanation may be true. But if TMZ at the concentrations detected in the hotel/swimmers could only come from deliberate doping, then publicize that fact. But more needs to be known/publicized before I’m… Read more »