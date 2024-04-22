US Olympic Medalists React To Chinese Doping Scandal “Frustration In The System”

Numerous US Olympic Swimmers have taken to their Instagram stories to express their reactions to the Chinese doping scandal that was released on Friday evening.

According to the reports by the New York Times and the ARD (Germany), 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for the banned substance trimetazidine (TMZ) at the start of the calendar year in 2021, about seven months before the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. The swimmers were not sanctioned by CHINADA as traces of TMZ were reportedly found present in the hotel the swimmers stayed at. The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) upheld CHINADA’s decision.

3x 2020 Olympic Medalist Lilly King posted on her Instagram story saying, “No words. Complete heartbreak for our clean athletes and frustration in the system that has failed them.”

Fellow breaststroker for the US in Tokyo Annie Lazor also posted on her Instagram story. “Shame on you @wada_ama. You’ve stripped clean athletes of their moment on the podium. Your window of opportunity to do right is gone. No delayed punishment replaces this.”

2016 Rio Olympian Kathleen Baker also took to Instagram saying, “So proud to be an American and be apart of all that @usantidoping represents.”

“For all that athletes, including myself put on the line it breaks my heart to see the playing field not kept level and clean by those who are responsible for it,” Baker continued.

2020 Tokyo Olympian Paige Madden also took to her Instagram story. Madden replied to fellow relay-teammates Allison Schmitt and Katie Ledecky‘s Instagram stories.

Madden said “We earned this, the right way. The fair way!” in reply to Schmitt’s story in which Schmitt said “This sure was a relay to remember. I remember our team ASKING to be drug tested after this race. To ensure that we all are clean.” The US women’s 4×200 free relay won silver finishing behind China in Tokyo. Madden replied to Ledecky’s story saying, “Justice for clean sport.”

Olympic athletes including James Guy and Adam Peaty took to X (formerly Twitter) to express their reactions to the reports. Other swimmers to already react include Leon Marchand and Allison Schmitt.