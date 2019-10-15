Practice + Pancakes: Joao de Lucca Coaches Race Pace Club – Kentucky

FORM is swim goggles with a smart display. FORM is a sports technology company with a simple mission: to break down the barriers between what swimming is and what it could be.

In Louisville, Kentucky, Holden Smith trains as a member of the Race Pace Club. Holden, a junior in high school, was coached by his father, Kenny, for 3 years using USRPT. For the last year and a half, he has done a combination of USRPT and more traditional training with University of Louisville NCAA Champions Carlos Almeida (200 Breast, 2012) and Joao de Lucca (200 free, 2013/2014 & 100 free, 2014). They primarily train at the Southern Baptist Theological Seminary pool in Louisville.

While I was there, Joao had written dryland and wetland workouts for Holden. His dryland routine included stretching and warmups, then some extensive core-work and explosive motions.

In the pool, Holden was working on his freestyle/backstroke speed, with a main set as follows:

3×200 A3 Paddles 2:30

6×75 back desc 1-3 to A4 (6 kicks off each wall) 1:10

50 ez

6×50 back BEST AVERAGE :50

100 ez

4×150 A3 Paddles 1:50

8×50 free desc 1-4 to !!! :50

50 ez

4×100 free BEST AVERAGE 1:20

50 ez