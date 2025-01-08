Walsh Sisters Shine in Virginia 100 Speed Workout | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

SwimSwam took a visit to Charlottesville, Virginia, to see how the Cavaliers were handling winter training. On this Sunday morning, head coach Todd DeSorbo was running a 100-Speed workout, where Olympic sisters Alex and Gretchen Walsh were both present.

***EDITOR’S NOTE: Coach Todd’s watch is typically very quick. This practice is no exception. His philosophy is to start his watch when the swimmers’ feet pass the flags (instead of when they leave the wall) because he feels this simulates what they would go from a start off the blocks. It is not how most coaches time practice swims, but coach DeSorbo is consistent with this method and his results speak for themselves.***

The main set was as follows:

12X25 MAX EFFORT W/SOX @ 1 [ALT 4XU/W KICK, 4X YOUR KICKOUT+SWIM, 4 U/W KICK]

2X25 #1 EZ, #2 MAX @ 1

12X25 MAX EFFORT W/SOX @ 1 [2X U/W, 2XKICKOUT + SWIM, 2XPUSH & GO]

2X50 #1 EZ, #2 MAX @ 1:30

12X25 MAX EFFORT W/SOX @ 1 [ODD’S KO+SWIM, EVEN’S PUSH & GO]

2X75 #1 EZ, #2 MAX @ 2

We also got to see highlights from associate head coach Jake Shrum’s workout, which focused on power and feature All-American 5th year Anna Keating and Olympian Emma Weber. See their main set below:

10 Racks on 1 – Start at 1/3 – past yellow go up

8 UW DK or 2 PPD’s

12×50’s on 1

2 choice, 1 STRONG pull

2 choice, 1 FAST/ez

12 Racks on 1:20 – Start max -5

1-6 – 3 Cycles, past yellow go up

7-12 – 4 Cycles, past yellow go up

100ez

12×25’s

6 w/ FINS and PADS on 1 (Brst DK)

Rest 30

6 ALL OUT on 1:10 w/ SOX