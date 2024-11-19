Indiana Olympians Throw Down in Sprint & Middle Distance Workouts | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

On Monday afternoon, Indiana splits into four groups: Breaststroke, Distance, Mid Distance, and Sprint. If you want to see what breaststroke and distance workouts look like, you can check them out below!

In this video, SwimSwam started with the sprint group, which was going through a 3-station circuit that included pulleys, turns, and timed 15m efforts. After that and the pre-set, their main set focused on building into top speed.

4x

75 (50 Blue, 25 Faster)

75 EZ

50 Faster than Blue

100 EZ

25 FAST

75 EZ

On round 4, coach John Long decided to let everyone sprint a 50 instead of the fast 50 and 25. Notably, Olympian Matt King over his and was clocked at 19.2

Going over to middle distance, they were on round 2 of their main set.

4×25 :40 (Float, Flip, Sprint to 15m NO BREATH)

16×50 1:15 (O: EZ E: Purple)

200 Setup

100 Faster than Backend

100 EZ

The middle distance group featured NCAA All-Americans Rafael Miroslaw, Tomer Frankel, Anna Peplowski, and Miranda Grana.

