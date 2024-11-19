Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Indiana Olympians Throw Down in Sprint & Middle Distance Workouts | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

Comments: 1

On Monday afternoon, Indiana splits into four groups: Breaststroke, Distance, Mid Distance, and Sprint. If you want to see what breaststroke and distance workouts look like, you can check them out below!

In this video, SwimSwam started with the sprint group, which was going through a 3-station circuit that included pulleys, turns, and timed 15m efforts. After that and the pre-set, their main set focused on building into top speed.

4x

  • 75 (50 Blue, 25 Faster)
  • 75 EZ
  • 50 Faster than Blue
  • 100 EZ
  • 25 FAST
  • 75 EZ

On round 4, coach John Long decided to let everyone sprint a 50 instead of the fast 50 and 25. Notably, Olympian Matt King over his and was clocked at 19.2

Going over to middle distance, they were on round 2 of their main set.

  • 4×25 :40 (Float, Flip, Sprint to 15m NO BREATH)
  • 16×50 1:15 (O: EZ E: Purple)
  • 200 Setup
  • 100 Faster than Backend
  • 100 EZ

The middle distance group featured NCAA All-Americans Rafael Miroslaw, Tomer Frankel, Anna Peplowski, and Miranda Grana.

Watch PRACTICE + PANCAKES with Indiana’s Breaststroke workout

Watch PRACTICE + PANCAKES with Indiana’s Distance workout

In This Story

1
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Austinpoolboy
1 hour ago

I like how breaststrokers are designated their own group. Weirdos. Lol!

7
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!