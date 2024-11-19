Iolani Swim Club Ends Kamehameha’s 22-Year Reign

HSI Senior Fall Championships

For 22 years, Kamehameha Swim Club has reigned supreme at the HSI Senior Fall Championships meet, but that dominance came to an end last weekend. Bolstered by performances from Sage Miller and Evan Wong, Iolani Swim Club overtook Kamehameha to win by over 200 points with a final score of 1,574.50 to Kamehameha’s 1,358.

Miller, a USC commit won the girl’s High Point award for Iolani with 140 total points, which she earned by winning all of her individual events. Miller was also a key component on all of Iolani’s relays. She opened the meet with a best time in the 200 free leading off the girl’s 800 freestyle relay in a 1:50.20. The Iolani girls ended up winning this event with a final time of 7:38.84.

She carried that momentum into the 100 free (50.65), 200 fly (1:59.60), 50 free (23.40), and 400 IM (4:30.29) which she won with times either right at or just off her best times.

Miller did record several new personal bests, some of which were significant. Her 100 fly was 53.54 which is a little over half a second faster than her previous best time of 54.24 from February. She also saw significant drops in her 200 IM where she went 2:02.88 to beat her previous 2:04.63 from last December, and in her 100 back which was a 56.85, beating the 58.50 she produced in November of last year by almost two seconds.

Fellow Iolani senior Wong was also part of the high point rankings as the men’s runner-up with 102 points. Wong won one event, the 200 freestyle (1:39.66), but he was a top-three finisher in the rest of his events, and he was a member of Iolani’s four winning relays. Wong committed to West Virginia for the fall of this year, but appears to have deferred his start date

Other Notable Swims