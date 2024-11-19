Jack Hathaway Signs With Loyola Fresh Off Big Drops At The Commonwealth Cup (2025)

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Cavalier Aquatics’ Jack Hathaway has committed to Loyola University (Maryland) for his collegiate career, beginning with the 2025-26 season.

Hathaway had already committed to the Greyhounds but got to sign fresh off a monster performance at the 2024 Commonwealth Cup in Richmond, VA. There, Hathaway swept the breaststroke events with lifetime bests of 55.29/2:02.27.

His new 100 breaststroke best earned him a Winter Juniors cut and is a 1.01-second drop from his previous best of 56.30, swum in February 2024. It would rank him seventh on Loyola’s all-time top 10 list. The swim would’ve also made the 2024 Patriot League Championship ‘C’ final, a recent addition to the conference’s championships.

He had an even bigger drop in the 200 breast, improving from the 2:09.62 he swam in March to 2:02.27—a 7.35-second difference. Like the 100 breaststroke, this swim would also put him into Loyola’s all-time top 10 (9th) and would’ve made the 2024 Patriot League ‘C’ final in 17th, just one slot removed from the ‘B’ final.

At the meet, Hathaway also hit lifetime bests in the 200 IM (1:54.43), 100 fly (52.13), and 50 free (21.41). The 200 IM was the other event where he made the ‘A’ final and he took fourth after clocking his new lifetime best in prelims.

Best Times (SCY):

100 breaststroke: 55.29

200 breaststroke: 2:02.27

100 free: 46.43

200 IM: 1:54.43

Hathaway had similarly dramatic drops in long-course this summer, jumping from 1:12.13 in April—his second recorded long-course 100 breaststroke—to 1:06.02 by summer’s end. Before April, he didn’t have an official long-course 200 breaststroke recorded; after debuting with a 2:39.69, he lowered his best to 2:27.71 at the Richmond Futures Championship in July.

Hathaway’s recent breakout only makes him a more valuable pick-up for the Greyhounds. He’ll be a welcome addition to their breaststroke crew and he may not be done dropping time before he arrives on campus.

In addition to his recent successes, Hathaway is the defending VHSL Class 3 State champion in the 100 breaststroke, improving on his sixth-place finish at the Class 4 Championships the year prior. He swims for Western Albermarle and won his title in February with a 56.30; given his new lifetime best, he has cemented himself as a strong candidate to repeat. He also finished fourth in the 50 free at the championships.

Loyola has built themselves into one of the top teams in the Patriot League. At the 2024 Patriot League Championships, the men finished third behind Navy and Army West Point, matching their best-ever finish since joining the conference in the 2013-14 season.

In addition to Hathaway, the Greyhounds welcomed Derek Feldman, Ethan Horutz, Ben Schlotterer, Chase Garcia, Thomas Cechini, Patrick Ciorna, Gavin Abelende, George Ligozio, and Colin Davis as members of the class of 2029 who signed last week.

