Florida State, Louisville Split ACC Weekly Honors

Courtesy: Atlantic Coast Conference

GREENSBORO, N.C. – Louisville’s Grace Oglesby has been named the ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week, and Florida State’s Ayla Bonniwell has been selected as the Diver of the Week. Vladimir Stefanik of the Seminoles has been tabbed the ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week, and teammate Joshua Davidson has been named Diver of the Week.

Oglesby had a stellar performance at the SMU classic for Louisville. The senior from Goshen, Kentucky, helped the Cardinals place first out of six teams, including No. 13 Auburn. Oglesby finished in the top three in all six of her events, winning three and recording NCAA provisional times in the 100 butterfly (51.62) and 200 butterfly (1:55.09).

A senior from Ithaca, New York, Bonniwell shined on the boards against No. 22 Duke. She won the 3-meter competition with a score of 308.85 and placed second in the 1-meter springboard with a score of 301.12.

Stefanik won three of his four races for the Seminoles, helping Florida State to a 153-147 win over Duke. The senior from Varin, Slovakia, placed first in the 100 butterfly, 200 freestyle, and the 400 freestyle relay along with teammates Peter Varjasi, Max McCusker and Griffin Alaniz.

Hailing from Tomball, Texas, Davidson won both springboard events in the Seminoles’ win over Duke. The junior posted a 357.60 in the 3-meter competition, and a 328.80 in the 1-meter competition.

ACC Women’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Zorry Mason, So., Miami

Oct. 8 – Kate Douglass, Fr., Virginia

Oct. 15 – Grace Oglesby, Sr., Louisville

ACC Women’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 1 – Mia Vallée, Fr., Miami

Oct. 8 – Kelly Straub, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 15 – Ayla Bonniwell, Sr., Florida State

ACC Men’s Swimmer of the Week

Oct. 1 – Blaise Vera, Jr., Pitt

Oct. 8 – Zach Yeadon, Jr., Notre Dame

Oct. 15 – Vladimir Stefanik, Sr., Florida State

ACC Men’s Diver of the Week

Oct. 8 – Austin Flaute, So., Notre Dame

Oct. 15 – Joshua Davidson, Jr., Florida State