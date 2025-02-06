Foster, Hobson, Maurer Shine in Bob Bowman Monday PM Aerobic Workout | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

On the back of the inaugural Eddie Reese Texas Showdown, SwimSwam went to film practice with Bob Bowman‘s training group at the University of Texas. Of the 15-20 athletes present for this workout, about half were US national team members. This included Simone Manuel, Carson Foster, Shaine Casas, Luke Hobson, Chris Guiliano, Coby Carrozza, Rex Maurer, and Lindsay Looney.

On Monday afternoons, the Longhorns do aerobic work, targeting certain heart rates for each part of the practice. Foster, Maurer, and Hobson were leading the way for the majority of main set, which you can see below:

Main Set: