Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine

Foster, Hobson, Maurer Shine in Bob Bowman Monday PM Aerobic Workout | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

Comments: 8

On the back of the inaugural Eddie Reese Texas Showdown, SwimSwam went to film practice with Bob Bowman‘s training group at the University of Texas. Of the 15-20 athletes present for this workout, about half were US national team members. This included Simone Manuel, Carson Foster, Shaine Casas, Luke Hobson, Chris Guiliano, Coby Carrozza, Rex Maurer, and Lindsay Looney.

On Monday afternoons, the Longhorns do aerobic work, targeting certain heart rates for each part of the practice. Foster, Maurer, and Hobson were leading the way for the majority of main set, which you can see below:

Main Set:

  • 4×150 @ 1:45 (22-24 HR)
  • 3×200 @ 2:15 (25-27)
  • 2×300 @ 3:15 (28-30)
  • :30 Rest
  • 6×100 @ 1:10 (22-24 HR)
  • 4×100 @ 1:05 (25-27)
  • 2×100 @ 1:00 (MOVE IT!)

 

In This Story

8
Leave a Reply

Subscribe
Notify of

8 Comments
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wethorn
42 minutes ago

What does HR and the numbers in parens refer to in the set description?

1
-1
Reply
alice
Reply to  wethorn
31 minutes ago

HR means heart rate, the numbers mean the number of beats in 10 seconds I think

2
0
Reply
MIKE IN DALLAS
1 hour ago

You gotta admit: grace in motion!
Alpha males/females looking like a bunch of aquatic deities – which, on second thought, they are.

1
-4
Reply
Team Canada
1 hour ago

Just wait until King Leon comes back from Australia.

3
0
Reply
Dirtswimmer
Reply to  Team Canada
1 hour ago

Id pay some money to watch Carson, Rex, and Leon battle at the end of a color set

5
0
Reply
Fake Gregg Troy
1 hour ago

Even watching them do aerobic is mesmerizing. Bowman magic

5
-1
Reply
Bobthebuilderrocks
1 hour ago

Coleman, you deserve the world for this 🙏🏻🙏🏻

5
0
Reply
Bobthebuilderrocks
Reply to  Bobthebuilderrocks
1 hour ago

Very curious as to how these groups were chosen for the specific workout. Like the six on the other side of this workout, how were they chosen for whatever they were doing

2
0
Reply

About Coleman Hodges

Coleman Hodges

Coleman started his journey in the water at age 1, and although he actually has no memory of that, something must have stuck. A Missouri native, he joined the Columbia Swim Club at age 9, where he is still remembered for his stylish dragon swim trunks. After giving up on …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!

Want to take your swimfandom to the next level?

Subscribe to SwimSwam Magazine!