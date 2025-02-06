Foster, Hobson, Maurer Shine in Bob Bowman Monday PM Aerobic Workout | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

On the back of the inaugural Eddie Reese Texas Showdown, SwimSwam went to film practice with Bob Bowman‘s training group at the University of Texas. Of the 15-20 athletes present for this workout, about half were US national team members. This included Simone Manuel, Carson Foster, Shaine Casas, Luke Hobson, Chris Guiliano, Coby Carrozza, Rex Maurer, and Lindsay Looney.
On Monday afternoons, the Longhorns do aerobic work, targeting certain heart rates for each part of the practice. Foster, Maurer, and Hobson were leading the way for the majority of main set, which you can see below:
Main Set:
- 4×150 @ 1:45 (22-24 HR)
- 3×200 @ 2:15 (25-27)
- 2×300 @ 3:15 (28-30)
- :30 Rest
- 6×100 @ 1:10 (22-24 HR)
- 4×100 @ 1:05 (25-27)
- 2×100 @ 1:00 (MOVE IT!)
What does HR and the numbers in parens refer to in the set description?
HR means heart rate, the numbers mean the number of beats in 10 seconds I think
You gotta admit: grace in motion!
Alpha males/females looking like a bunch of aquatic deities – which, on second thought, they are.
Just wait until King Leon comes back from Australia.
Id pay some money to watch Carson, Rex, and Leon battle at the end of a color set
Even watching them do aerobic is mesmerizing. Bowman magic
Coleman, you deserve the world for this 🙏🏻🙏🏻
Very curious as to how these groups were chosen for the specific workout. Like the six on the other side of this workout, how were they chosen for whatever they were doing