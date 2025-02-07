Emory Women Move To #1 In CSCAA Division III Polls; Denison Men Hold Top Spot

Courtesy: CSCAA

February 7, 2025 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has released the February edition of the Division III Top 25 dual meet poll. The Denison men and Emory women have claimed the top spots of the Division III February polls.

The committee, consisting of Division III coaches, assesses and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams. Their evaluation takes into account head-to-head dual meet outcomes, performances since the last rankings, season-long performances, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll’s objective is not to predict the top finishers in a championship meet format.

Denison (398) maintained its position at the top of the men’s Division III poll heading into championship season. Emory (380) and NYU (370) swapped places at two and three, respectively. Chicago (355) held steady in the four spot, while Tufts (330) secured the final spot in the top five. SUNY Geneseo made the most significant jump in the rankings, climbing six spots from 23 to 17, followed closely by Tufts, which rose from ten to five. Grinnell was the only new team in this month’s poll, while 28 teams received votes.

On the women’s side, Emory (347) reclaimed the top spot, with MIT (336) coming in at two. Kenyon (325) comes in at three, while Denison (306) and NYU (296) rounded out the top five. Colby (111) made the biggest leap, climbing from 21 to 18, while Kean made its first appearance in this year’s poll at 25. A total of 29 teams received votes in this month’s women’s poll.

*Dual meet records are sourced from each institution’s website.

You can find a complete list of the rankings at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The upcoming poll release dates are as follows:

Friday, March 7, 2025.

Each committee includes representatives from the four Division III regions. The women’s and men’s committee chairs are Jake Taber (Hope) and Sean Tedesco (USMMA), respectively.

DIVISION II MEN

Rk Prv Team Points Record 1 1 Denison 398 6-2 2 3 Emory 380 3-3 3 2 NYU 370 8-0 4 4 Chicago 355 5-3 5 10 Tufts 330 6-1 6 9 Carnegie Mellon 310 3-1 7 7 Calvin 305 9-7 8 8 Williams 285 10-1 9 5 MIT 263 4-5 10 12 TCNJ 254 6-2 11 13 Johns Hopkins 244 7-3 12 14 Case Western Reserve 234 5-1 13 6 Kenyon 218 1-5 14 11 WashU 198 4-3 15 16 Pomona-Pitzer 176 10-1 16 15 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 160 7-3 17 23 SUNY Geneseo 142 5-1 18 17 Amherst 122 4-2 19 21 RIT 114 8-1 20 19 Salisbury 80 6-1 21 20 Conn College 78 6-3 22 24 Bates 56 2-2 23 NR Grinnell 52 4-0 24 25 UC Santa Cruz 24 5-2 25 25 Hope 21 5-1

Also Receiving Votes: Swarthmore (16), Coast Guard (11), Marchant Marine (4)

DIVISION II WOMEN

Rk Prv Team Points Record 1 2 Emory 347 3-2-1 2 3 MIT 336 9-1 3 1 Kenyon 325 2-4 4 4 Denison 306 4-4 5 5 NYU 296 5-1 6 6 Chicago 273 4-4 7 7 Williams 268 9-2 8 9 Pomona-Pitzer 255 10-1 9 10 Swarthmore 232 10-0 10 8 Tufts 228 5-2 11 12 Claremont-Mudd-Scripps 205 8-2 12 13 Hope 191 5-1 13 11 Johns Hopkins 179 4-5 14 14 Carnegie Mellon 174 3-1 15 15 WashU 160 4-3 16 16 Case Western Reserve 134 6-1 17 18 Trinity U 116 7-5 18 21 Colby 111 7-0 19 17 Calvin 109 10-5 20 19 Gettysburg 91 6-4 21 22 SUNY Geneseo 61 6-1 22 20 Rhodes 53 5-1 23 25 Middlebury 46 3-3 24 24 Salisbury 34 7-0 25 NR Kean 12 13-1-1

Also Receiving Votes: Amherst (3), Bowdoin (2), Hamilton (2), Mary Washington (1)

Women’s Poll Committee

Chris Brown (Scranton), Greg Brown (Gettysburg), Brad Burnham (Bowdoin), Jay Daniels (Puget Sound), Meg French (Massachusetts Institute of Technology), John Geissinger (Hamilton), Richard Munson (Drew), Shannon O’Brien (Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute), Cathleen Pruden (Trinity University (Texas)), Annie Ryder (University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire), Jake Taber (Hope), Jason Weber (Chicago), Jason Willman (Chapman), Mark Yankovich (Widener),

Men’s Poll Committee

Justin Anderson (Mary Washington), Andy Brabson (Caltech), Peter Casares (Bates), Keith Crawford (Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology), Dave Dow (The College of New Jersey), Sam Davy (Swarthmore College), Paul Dotterweich (SUNY Geneseo), James Halliburton (Washington University in St. Louis), Rob Harrington (Wooster), Mabel Fowler (Trinity University (Texas)), Phil Baretela (Rochester Institute of Technology),Connor Rumpit (New York University), Eric Mojock (Mount Union), Nick Smith (Brandeis), Sean Tedesco (U.S. Merchant Marine Academy), Jason Weber (Chicago).