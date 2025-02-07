Tampa Men Take Over Top Spot In CSCAA Division II Polls; Colorado Mesa Women Still #1

Courtesy: CSCAA

February 7, 2025 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has released the February edition of the Division II Top 25 dual meet poll, with the Tampa men and Colorado Mesa women claiming the top spots.

The committee, made up of Division II coaches, evaluates and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams based on several factors. These include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since the last rankings, season-long achievements, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll is not intended to predict top finishers in a championship meet format.

The Tampa men’s team (245) climbed two spots to secure the top position in the February poll. Drury (237) narrowly edged out Indianapolis (231) for second place, while Colorado Mesa (219) and Grand Valley (216) rounded out the top five. Although there was some movement throughout the rankings, no team advanced or dropped by more than two spots, and every program featured in this edition was also included in last month’s poll.

The top 10 teams from the previous poll remained unchanged during what was a relatively quiet period for Division II. Colorado Mesa (248) retained the top spot, while Indianapolis (241) edged past Drury (229) for second place. Tampa (219) and Nova Southeastern (213) completed the top five. With such tight competition throughout the rankings, the stage is set for an exciting championship season!

*Dual meet records are sourced from each institution’s website.

A full list of the rankings is available at: www.cscaa.org/top25

The upcoming poll release dates are as follows:

Friday, March 7, 2025.

Each committee includes eleven representatives from across the country. The women and men committee chairs are Chris Villa (IUP) and Brent Noble (Indy).

DIVISION II MEN

RK Prv Team Points Record 1 3 Tampa 245 6-1 2 1 Drury 237 5-0 3 4 Indianapolis 231 7-2 4 2 Colorado Mesa 219 1-6 5 5 Grand Valley 216 8-3 6 6 McKendree 202 8-1 7 7 Wingate 186 5-1 8 10 Nova Southeastern 172 6-3 9 8 Lewis 166 10-2 10 9 Saint Cloud 164 4-0 11 12 Northern Michigan 149 5-4 12 11 Catawba 143 4-3 13 14 Ouachita Baptist 123 10-0 14 13 Lynn 120 4-3 15 15 Delta State 111 2-7 16 16 Florida Southern 99 4-3 17 17 Saginaw Valley State 98 5-2 18 19 Simon Fraser 74 8-5 19 20 Rollins 63 3-7 20 18 West Chester 53 3-3 21 21 Wayne State 44 4-3 22 24 Missouri S&T 39 6-2 23 23 Mines 28 3-3 24 22 Findlay 23 3-5 25 25 Henderson State 18 4-3

Also Receiving Votes: Davenport (17), Fresno Pacific (7), Florida Tech (2), Carson-Newman (1)

WOMEN’S DIVISION II

RK Prv Team Points Record 1 1 Colorado Mesa 248 3-6 2 2 Indianapolis 241 6-2-1 3 3 Drury 229 4-3 4 4 Tampa 219 4-5 5 5 Nova Southeastern 213 9-1 6 6 Grand Valley 198 9-3 7 7 West Florida 191 5-3 8 8 Wingate 181 3-3 9 9 Lynn 167 5-4 10 10 Northern Michigan 155 5-3 11 12 Delta State 150 5-3 12 11 Findlay 145 4-5 13 13 Simon Fraser 129 5-7 14 14 Cal State East Bay 123 5-5 15 16 Azusa Pacific 105 2-1 16 15 Catawba 104 2-3 17 17 McKendree 91 4-4 18 18 Mines 81 4-6 19 19 Wayne State 68 3-4 20 21 Minnesota State 51 10-1 21 20 West Chester 48 2-4 22 22 Augustana (SD) 46 5-3 23 23 Saint Cloud 26 1-2 24 24 Florida Southern 16 3-4 25 25 Davenport 13 3-5

Also Receiving Votes: Saginaw Valley State (5), Oklahoma Christian (4), Biola (2), Truman State (1)

Division II Men’s Poll Committee

Bryan Christiansen (Quincy), Andrew Makepeace (Augustana University (SD)), Matthew Gearing (Catawba), Ben Evans (Wingate), Brehan Kelley (PennWest Clarion), Brian Sharar (Fresno Pacific), Scotty Serio (Henderson State), Trevor Loomis (Oklahoma Christian), Jason Lintjer (Saginaw Valley State), Brent Noble (Indianapolis), Walker Thaning (Rollins).

Division II Women’s Poll Committee

Annie Anderson (St. Cloud State), Evan Anthony (Millersville), Mike Bishop (Tampa), Mike Darbee (Saginaw Valley State), Mathew Gearing (Catawba), Noah Hensley (Colorado School of Mines), Phil Kraus (West Florida), Shane Pelton (Cal State East Bay), Doug Schranck (Rockhurst), Chris Villa (Indiana University of Pennsylvania)