Tampa Men Take Over Top Spot In CSCAA Division II Polls; Colorado Mesa Women Still #1

February 7, 2025 – The College Swimming and Diving Coaches Association of America (CSCAA) has released the February edition of the Division II Top 25 dual meet poll, with the Tampa men and Colorado Mesa women claiming the top spots.
The committee, made up of Division II coaches, evaluates and ranks the nation’s top 25 dual meet teams based on several factors. These include head-to-head dual meet results, performances since the last rankings, season-long achievements, dual meet records, roster changes (such as injuries), and data from the SwimCloud Simulator. It’s important to note that the poll is not intended to predict top finishers in a championship meet format.
The Tampa men’s team (245) climbed two spots to secure the top position in the February poll. Drury (237) narrowly edged out Indianapolis (231) for second place, while Colorado Mesa (219) and Grand Valley (216) rounded out the top five. Although there was some movement throughout the rankings, no team advanced or dropped by more than two spots, and every program featured in this edition was also included in last month’s poll.
The top 10 teams from the previous poll remained unchanged during what was a relatively quiet period for Division II. Colorado Mesa (248) retained the top spot, while Indianapolis (241) edged past Drury (229) for second place. Tampa (219) and Nova Southeastern (213) completed the top five. With such tight competition throughout the rankings, the stage is set for an exciting championship season!
*Dual meet records are sourced from each institution’s website.
A full list of the rankings is available at: www.cscaa.org/top25
The upcoming poll release dates are as follows:
- Friday, March 7, 2025.
Each committee includes eleven representatives from across the country. The women and men committee chairs are Chris Villa (IUP) and Brent Noble (Indy).
DIVISION II MEN
|RK
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1
|3
|Tampa
|245
|6-1
|2
|1
|Drury
|237
|5-0
|3
|4
|Indianapolis
|231
|7-2
|4
|2
|Colorado Mesa
|219
|1-6
|5
|5
|Grand Valley
|216
|8-3
|6
|6
|McKendree
|202
|8-1
|7
|7
|Wingate
|186
|5-1
|8
|10
|Nova Southeastern
|172
|6-3
|9
|8
|Lewis
|166
|10-2
|10
|9
|Saint Cloud
|164
|4-0
|11
|12
|Northern Michigan
|149
|5-4
|12
|11
|Catawba
|143
|4-3
|13
|14
|Ouachita Baptist
|123
|10-0
|14
|13
|Lynn
|120
|4-3
|15
|15
|Delta State
|111
|2-7
|16
|16
|Florida Southern
|99
|4-3
|17
|17
|Saginaw Valley State
|98
|5-2
|18
|19
|Simon Fraser
|74
|8-5
|19
|20
|Rollins
|63
|3-7
|20
|18
|West Chester
|53
|3-3
|21
|21
|Wayne State
|44
|4-3
|22
|24
|Missouri S&T
|39
|6-2
|23
|23
|Mines
|28
|3-3
|24
|22
|Findlay
|23
|3-5
|25
|25
|Henderson State
|18
|4-3
Also Receiving Votes: Davenport (17), Fresno Pacific (7), Florida Tech (2), Carson-Newman (1)
WOMEN’S DIVISION II
|RK
|Prv
|Team
|Points
|Record
|1
|1
|Colorado Mesa
|248
|3-6
|2
|2
|Indianapolis
|241
|6-2-1
|3
|3
|Drury
|229
|4-3
|4
|4
|Tampa
|219
|4-5
|5
|5
|Nova Southeastern
|213
|9-1
|6
|6
|Grand Valley
|198
|9-3
|7
|7
|West Florida
|191
|5-3
|8
|8
|Wingate
|181
|3-3
|9
|9
|Lynn
|167
|5-4
|10
|10
|Northern Michigan
|155
|5-3
|11
|12
|Delta State
|150
|5-3
|12
|11
|Findlay
|145
|4-5
|13
|13
|Simon Fraser
|129
|5-7
|14
|14
|Cal State East Bay
|123
|5-5
|15
|16
|Azusa Pacific
|105
|2-1
|16
|15
|Catawba
|104
|2-3
|17
|17
|McKendree
|91
|4-4
|18
|18
|Mines
|81
|4-6
|19
|19
|Wayne State
|68
|3-4
|20
|21
|Minnesota State
|51
|10-1
|21
|20
|West Chester
|48
|2-4
|22
|22
|Augustana (SD)
|46
|5-3
|23
|23
|Saint Cloud
|26
|1-2
|24
|24
|Florida Southern
|16
|3-4
|25
|25
|Davenport
|13
|3-5
Also Receiving Votes: Saginaw Valley State (5), Oklahoma Christian (4), Biola (2), Truman State (1)
Division II Men’s Poll Committee
Bryan Christiansen (Quincy), Andrew Makepeace (Augustana University (SD)), Matthew Gearing (Catawba), Ben Evans (Wingate), Brehan Kelley (PennWest Clarion), Brian Sharar (Fresno Pacific), Scotty Serio (Henderson State), Trevor Loomis (Oklahoma Christian), Jason Lintjer (Saginaw Valley State), Brent Noble (Indianapolis), Walker Thaning (Rollins).
Division II Women’s Poll Committee
Annie Anderson (St. Cloud State), Evan Anthony (Millersville), Mike Bishop (Tampa), Mike Darbee (Saginaw Valley State), Mathew Gearing (Catawba), Noah Hensley (Colorado School of Mines), Phil Kraus (West Florida), Shane Pelton (Cal State East Bay), Doug Schranck (Rockhurst), Chris Villa (Indiana University of Pennsylvania)