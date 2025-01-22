NC State Distance Group Takes on Friday Power Racks | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

During the US Open Swimming Championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, SwimSwam drove over to Raleigh, where the NC State wolfpack were deep in the middle of finals week. However, that didn’t stop them from getting quality training in on this Friday afternoon.

After the Pack finished in the weight room, they hopped in the pool for a bit of a role-reversal workout. While the lower to middle-oriented athletes had a longer threshold set in the LCM pool, Mark Bernardino’s upper distance core strapped into the power racks and worked on their explosive side (for milers, anyway).

LCM Main Set:

(All Swimmers were given 4 goal time zones, for example: Jerry Fox’s zones were – 1:06, 1:06-1:00, 1:00-:58, :58)

4x (3×100 + 4×50 @ :50)

100s by Rd:

R1: Hold GOAL 1 @ 1:30

R2: Desc from GOAL 1 to GOAL 2 @ 1:30

R3: Hold GOAL 2 @ 1:40

R4: Desc from GOAL 2 to BEST @ 1:40

50s by Rd:

R1: 35m HARD EFFORT + 15m DPS No Air

R2: 25m DPS No Air + 25m HARD EFFORT

R3: 6L Builds + Big, Strong, HARD

R4: Best You Can Hold

Distance Main Set:

3x

{4×25.5 seconds on Towers

4×50 :40 descend to mile pace, Rd 3 :45

100 EZ }

THEN (Paddles & Snorkels)

On Tower, 3x (3 strokes right-3 strokes left-2-2-1-1-both arms to finish)

THEN 3×50 descend :45 with paddles

100 EZ

8×100