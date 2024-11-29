Indiana Suits Up and Dives In for Wednesday PM Lactate Set | PRACTICE + PANCAKES

On Wednesday afternoons, the Indiana Hoosier swim team puts on racing suits and goes off the blocks. This “Lactate workout” is meant to create and help the body practice dealing with lactic acid.

There were three different lactate groups today: Longer, middle, and sprint.

The sprint workout (which included US Olympian Matt King) was:

2×75 @ 10:00 (275+ cooldown)

2×50 @ 7:00 (200+ cooldown)

4×25 @ 3:00 (75 cooldown)

The middle workout (which included Olympians Josh Matheny, Tomer Frankel, and Rafael Miroslaw) was:

1×150 @ 10:00 (300+ cooldown)

1×75 @ 10:00 (275+ cooldown)

2×50 @ 7:00 (200+ cooldown)

4×25 @ 3:00 (75 cooldown)

The longer workout (which included US Olympian Anna Peplowski) was: