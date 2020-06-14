10 Recruit in Class of 2021 Lindsay Flynn Changes Commitment to Michigan

Fitter and Faster Swim Camps is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

After originally committing to Indiana in the fall, the #10 ranked recruit in the high school class of 2021 has changed her mind and will instead swim for a different Big Ten team: the Michigan Wolverines. Flynn announced her new decision about a month ago.

Flynn, who trains with the Aquatic Team of Mecklenburg in North Carolina, has gone several best times since her commitment to Indiana. For the most part, those best times were her yards swims catching up with her meters swims after a breakout summer in long course.

She swept the 50 and 100 yard freestyles in February at the North Carolina Division I High School State Championship meet, for the state’s smallest high schools, representing Charlotte Latin. Almost 2 weeks later, she again blew away her best times at the North Carolina Senior Championships, where she won the 50 free and 100 free individually.

At the 2019 Winter Junior Nationals – East meet, she finished 2nd in both the 50 and 100 yard freestyles.

Best Times when committing to Indiana and when committing to Michigan

When Committing to Indiana When Committing to Michigan 50 Y free 23.10 22.23 100 Y free 50.44 48.44 200 Y free 1:55.21 1:55.21 100 Y back 59.87 58.97 100 Y fly 58.84 55.64

Flynn’s breakout year included dropping from a 28.0 to a 25.65 in the 100 free in long course, and from 58.53 to 56.63 in the 100 free in long course. That included giving up field hockey to focus fully on swimming.

The sprint freestyles were a strength for Michigan last season en route to a 2nd-place finish at the Big Ten Championships. They won the 400 free relay and were second to the champion Buckeyes in the 200 free relay. But Ohio State was very good in those sprint events as well, and actually doubled Michigan’s individual scoring in the 100 free (122 points vs. 61 points), though the gap in the 50 free was much closer.

Flynn’s best time in the 100 free would have earned her an invite to the NCAA Championships last season.

She joins a Michigan class that also includes the 16th-ranked recruit Letitia Sim, in addition to Abbey Ketslakh, Annie Costello, Greta Gidley, Kate Shanley, and Maddie Seltzer.

