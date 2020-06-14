Daily Swim Coach Workout #123

SwimSwam’s daily swimming workout series is a collection of workouts written by coaches from a variety of backgrounds. All daily swimming workouts have been written using Commit Swimming. The workouts themselves are not indicative of SwimSwam’s or Commit’s views on training. They strictly reflect the opinions of the author swim coach.

Workout Context

Purpose: Base building

Target age group: 15-18 years old, 19-22 years old

Target level: National/ Collegiate Level

Weeks until target meet: 4 weeks

Team Location: United States

Course: 25 Yards

Shared workout link: Click here to view this workout on commitswimming.com

The Workout

4×150 2:20 50sw + 25kick

4×100 1:30 Br 3-5-7-9

4×50 :50 Desc 1-4

4x

4×25 :40 odd rounds w/ Parachutes & fins even rounds w/ Sox & Paddles 15y !MAX!

2×50 1:00 1 breath per 25

10x

2×50 1:00 Goal p100

100 2:00 Recovery



6x

4×25 :40 MAX EFFORT

1×100 2:00 Recovery



200 Cool Down