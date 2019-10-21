UVA Gets Started on Class of 2025 with Verbal from #18 Jack Aikins

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

SwimAtlanta’s Jack Aikins, coming in at #18 on our early rankings for the high school boys’ class of 2021, has announced his verbal commitment to Virginia for 2021. He’s the first commit for Virginia, which is big considering that ACC rival NC State has already reeled in a whopping five of the top 20.

I’m thrilled to announce my verbal commitment to the University of Virginia! I’m so excited to train with some of the best coaches and athletes in the nation and see what we can do together! Thanks to coach Landon, my friends, and family for giving me the opportunity to be a part of such a prestigious university with an outstanding swim program. 🔷🔶#wahoowa⚔️ #shift2021

Aikins is primarily a sprint freestyler and backstroker, two disciplines in which Virginia needs more power. They’ll graduate top sprint backstroker Joseph Clark after this season, while their 400 free relay didn’t score at 2019 NCAAs and their 200 free relay didn’t qualify. Aikins is the defending Georgia 6A-7A champion in the 50 free (20.67), while he placed third there in the 100 free (45.24) representing West Forsyth High School.

On a huge improvement curve, Aikins is a great prospect to track the rest of high school. In 2018, he was 21.3/47.6/1:44.0 in free and 51.6/1:48.8 in back. In March of 2019, he hit best times of 20.3/45.1/1:39.3 in free and 50.2/1:46.6 in back.

This summer, he hit lifetime bests in long course of 23.44/52.24/1:53.03 free and 25.62/56.21/2:02.01 back. He snagged Olympic Trials cuts in the 100 and 200 back with those swims.

TOP TIMES

50y free – 20.34

100y free – 45.11

200y free – 1:39.35

100y back – 50.27

200y back – 1:46.65

200y IM – 1:50.81

Aikins will be part of the next wave of UVA sprinters, including current freshmen Jack Wright, Jack Walker, and Max Edwards, along with Will Cole and Matt Brownstead in the class of 2024.

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best) and a quote to [email protected].

About the Fitter and Faster Swim Tour

The Fitter & Faster Swim Tour produces swim clinics featuring elite stars of the sport and the most innovative teaching platforms. FFT Swim Clinics can be customized to meet age and skill level of every team and community. Call 786-837-6880 or visit http://www.fitterandfaster.com/ to learn more.

FFT SOCIAL

Instagram – @fitterandfasterswimtour

Facebook – @fitterandfastertour

Twitter – @fitterandfaster

FFT is a SwimSwam partner.