Metzler Wins 3 Events as New Hampshire Tops Vermont in America East Opener

Oct. 19, 2019

Durham, New Hampshire

UNH def. Vermont 205-95

Courtesy: New Hampshire Athletics

DURHAM, N.H. – The Wildcats won 14 of the 16 events as the University of New Hampshire swimming and diving team defeated America East opponent Vermont, 205-95, in the season opener on Sunday at Swasey Pool. The Wildcats start the season 1-0 (1-0 America East), while the Catamounts fall to 0-3 (0-1 America East).

UNH was led by sophomore Anna Metzler (Regensburg, Germany) who won three individual events and was a member of the winning 400 free relay team.

UP NEXT:

The Wildcats will return to action when they travel to New Britain, Conn., to take on Central Connecticut on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 12 p.m.

MEET INFO:

Score: New Hampshire 205, Vermont 95

Location: Durham, N.H. (Swasey Pool)

Date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Records: UNH 1-0 (1-0 America East), Vermont 0-3 (0-1 America East)

HOW IT HAPPENED:

Metzler won the 200 free (1:51.41), 500 free (4:55.89) and 400 IM (4:21.30).

Junior Melissa Dingle (Brighton, Ontario) placed first in two events as she won the 100 back (57.08) and the 200 back (2:05.75).

(Brighton, Ontario) placed first in two events as she won the 100 back (57.08) and the 200 back (2:05.75). Three freshmen won an event in their collegiate debuts. Jamy Lum (Honolulu, Hawaii) finished first in the 100 breast (1:05.84),

(Honolulu, Hawaii) finished first in the 100 breast (1:05.84), Elsie Pagel (Hillsboro, Ore.) won the 200 fly (2:09.83) and Audrey Tirrell (Gaithersburg, Md.) took the 100 free (54.12).

(Hillsboro, Ore.) won the 200 fly (2:09.83) and (Gaithersburg, Md.) took the 100 free (54.12). Senior Corinne Carbone (Medway, Mass.) won the 1000 free (10:24.44), sophomore Cate Wardinski (Burke, Va.) placed first in the 50 free (24.85), junior Miranda Bacon (Scotia, N.Y.) took the 200 breast (2:21.75) and junior Paige Hillis (Mississauga, Ontario) captured the 100 fly (59.36).

(Medway, Mass.) won the 1000 free (10:24.44), sophomore (Burke, Va.) placed first in the 50 free (24.85), junior (Scotia, N.Y.) took the 200 breast (2:21.75) and junior (Mississauga, Ontario) captured the 100 fly (59.36). The 200 medley relay team of Dingle, Lum, Hillis and Tirrell placed first with a time of 1:47.92, while the 400 free relay team of Carbone, Tirrell, freshman Paige Edmier (Bartlett, Ill.) and Metzler won with a time of 3:35.73.

Courtesy: Vermont Athletics

DURHAM, N.H. – Captain Emily Murphy tallied scores of 232.04 on the one-meter board and 231.67 on the three-meter board to claim both podiums Sunday afternoon at Swasey Pool in Durham.

The New Hampshire Wildcats (1-0) opened their season with a 205-95 win over Vermont (0-3) in the meet.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Freshman Beth Hartog (1:00.07) and Peyton McNulty (1:01.73) finished in second and third in the 100 back. Hartog also finished third in the 200 back (2:09.75).

(1:00.07) and (1:01.73) finished in second and third in the 100 back. Hartog also finished third in the 200 back (2:09.75). Murphy claimed the one-meter board by more than 30 points and the three-meter board by 12 points. It marks the second meet winning both boards this season.

Cailin Campbell (54.85) and Kira Parker (55.35) finished 2-3 in the 100 free.

(54.85) and (55.35) finished 2-3 in the 100 free. Vivian Nguyen claimed second in both the 50 free (25.10) and the 100 fly (59.49).

claimed second in both the 50 free (25.10) and the 100 fly (59.49). Katie Rivers finished second in the 200 IM with a time of 4:42.38. She took third earlier in the meet in the 200 fly (2:10.31).

UP NEXT

Vermont hosts Maine on Saturday (Nov. 2) in the annual Rally Against Cancer meet presented by Inspired Closets. The meet is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. and will stream on CatamounTV.