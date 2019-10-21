Division II UIndy Breaks 5 Records in Wins over Missouri State, Indiana State

Missouri State vs. Indiana State, Indianapolis

Oct. 19-20, 2019

Terre Haute, Indiana

Men: Missouri State def. UIndy 217-153

Women: Missouri State def. Indiana State 214.5-154.5; UIndy def. Missouri State 186.5-179.5; UIndy def. Indiana State 195-173

Results

Courtesy: UIndy Athletics

TERRE HAUTE, IN – The Greyhound swimming & diving teams were looking to make a statement after the CSCAA Top 25 rankings came out earlier this week, and over the weekend they made that statement. In a two-day meet on Saturday and Sunday, the Greyhound women came out 2-0 with five broken records to stay undefeated for the season, beating Missouri State 187.5 – 179.5 and Indiana State 195 – 173. The men had some stellar races, but fell short to Missouri State 217 – 153.

Marizel van Jaarsveld provided an MVP-level performance, breaking the 200 and 400 IM school records while also claiming a win in the 200 fly. Van Jaarsveld took home the win in the 200 IM with a final time of 2:01.49, while her 400 IM time of 4:19.59 was also quick enough to lead the event. Her win in the 200 fly of 2:02.01 was also under a second off the school record as well. The other three records broken were Greyhound relays, involving the 200 free, 400 free, and 400 medley relays. Edda Skoric continued a dominating season by collecting a team high six wins over the weekend in the 200 medley relay (1:43.28), 200 free relay (1:31.89), 100 back (55.52), 400 medley relay (3:45.75), 200 back (1:56.91) and the 400 free relay (3:23.26).

“Our women’s team is incredibly strong in our unity and it showed in our races today,” explains van Jaarsveld, “This win is a huge achievement as we stay undefeated and gives us so much confidence moving forward.”

The men were led by junior Jan Zuchowicz, collecting four wins over the weekend for UIndy. Zuchowicz took part in the winning 200 medley relay (1:30.53), the 50 free (20.79), 200 free relay (1:22.78) and 100 breast (55:53). His partner-in-crime Victor Antonon also collected multiple wins for the Greyhounds this weekend, being featured in the 200 medley relay and 200 free relay.

Diving finally made their long-anticipated season opener over the weekend, sweeping wins on both the one and three meter boards for the men. Josh Zylstra started the season off with a victory in the three meter, compiling a final score of 311.75. Payton Staman also collected a hot start to the young season, earning his own win in the one meter board with 323.25 points. Freshman Kendra Seymour led the way for the women, placing third in her first collegiate competition on the women’s one meter with 216.45 points.

“Diving was all around great this weekend, as the men went first through third on the three meter and the women had a strong performance on one meter,” illustrated Zylstra. “The team atmosphere is great and it makes competing fun, especially at this level early in the season.”

The Greyhounds will have one of their biggest tests of the season next weekend, as they travel down to McKendree on Friday and Lindenwood on Saturday. Friday’s competition will commence at 10 am, and will include both McKendree and Drury. Saturday will have the teams split, with the majority of student-athletes at Lindenwood for the Lindenwood Invitational at 12:30 pm (diving stays at McKendree, 12 pm start time).

Below is a complete list of all the Greyhound winners and their events:

Women:

– Krystal Caylor: 200 free relay*, 400 free relay*

– Darian Murray: 200 medley relay*, 400 medley relay*,

– Mariia Rezhylo: 200 medley relay*, 200 free relay*, 100 fly (55.91), 400 medley relay*, 400 free relay*

– Edda Skoric: 200 medley relay*, 200 free relay*, 100 back, 400 medley relay*, 200 back, 400 free relay*

– Marizel van Jaarsveld: 200 IM*, 400 IM*, 200 fly

– Leticia Vaselli: 200 medley relay*, 200 free relay*, 400 medley relay*, 400 free relay*

Men:

– Victor Antonon: 200 medley relay, 200 free relay

– Jake Braumbaugh: 200 back (1:50.78)

– I’Likai Crompton-English: 200 free relay

– Ante Lucev: 200 free relay

– Payton Staman: one meter diving

– Jeron Thompson: 200 medley relay

– Kael Yorke: 200 medley relay

– Jan Zuchowicz: 200 medley relay, 50 free, 200 free relay, 100 breast

– Josh Zylstra: three meter diving

* denotes a UIndy record

Courtesy: Missouri State Athletics

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Missouri State’s men’s and women’s swimming and diving concluded Sunday’s final day of competition at the Sycamore Invitational with team victories against the University of Indianapolis and host Indiana State at the Vigo Schools Aquatic Center.

Each squad checked the win column at the invite, as the men edged past the University of Indianapolis 217-153 while the women compiled a 214.5-154.5 rout of host and fellow Missouri Valley Conference member Indiana State. UIndy narrowly passed the Bears, 187.5-179.5, splitting the women’s results in their second-consecutive double dual.

“I was pleased with our groups’ effort this weekend,” said head coach Dave Collins. “Excited to see both squads continue to train and improve as we prepare for a home meet stretch.”

Arthur Cury captured MSU’s first individual win of the second day, besting UIndy in the 100 butterfly by less than a tenth-of-a-second at 49.72. Throughout Sunday’s two sessions, Cury picked up a pair of winning short-distance freestyle finishes in the 100 (45.34) and 200 freestyle (1:37.75), respectively.

“I am happy with my performance at the invite, almost matching my best times,” said Cury. “Looking forward to a break to continue training and work on my technique before our two home meets in November.”

MSU strung together three deciding efforts, first taking the men’s 400 IM before sweeping the 200 freestyle events.

Newcomer Tyler Lewis touched the wall four seconds ahead of runner-up, and fellow Bear, Antonio Thomas for the 3:57.58 victory in the 400 IM. James Vaughn also squeezed onto the top-five leaderboard with a fourth-place time.

“Glad to have lots of team support at the meet,” said Lewis. “I am excited to continue working hard so that I can stay on track and reach my goals as the season progresses.”

Moving onto the 200 freestyle portion of the sessions, Libby Howell produced the deciding swim for the first of many times throughout day two with a 1:48.98 mark in the short-distance race. She also collected key points for MSU with the top spot in the 1650 freestyle (16:55.92). Samantha Hietpas followed Howell’s lead for the runner-up finish in the long-distance event.

“The freestyle group had a great meet, showing lots of mental toughness,” said Howell. “I’m pleased with the energy coming from the group and cannot wait to see us improve moving forward.”

Not to be outdone, the men’s side landed three in the top-five of the 1650 freestyle, with Thomas pacing the Bears with a dominant time of 15:19.27. Pawel Krawczyk and Sebastian Odent completed the event with second and fourth-place times, respectively.

MSU assembled another win streak across the 100 freestyle and 200 breaststroke races, with Anna Miller and Cury collecting first-place points for both sides while reigning Mid-American Conference swimmer of the week Michael Hampel extended his stretch of individual titles with the deciding swim in the 200 breaststroke.

“Seeing quick times early in the season makes me excited for what our team can accomplish in the mid-season meets,” said Miller. “We had a great team dynamic, which helped tremendously throughout the three sessions.”

The men logged the Bears lone relay win of day two in the 400 freestyle, seeing the team of Cury, Samuel Senn, Noah Witzki, and Thomas Heye combine for the 3:02.94 top time.

“I am proud of our team’s performance throughout the invitational,” said Witzki. “Being able to represent MSU and contribute is something I take immense pride in.”

Diving made a splash in the final day of events as Ashley Yarbrough led the 1-2-3 formation for the Bears on the 3-meter boards, tallying a 275.40 first-place total. Dayana Popa (254.55) and Adriana Avila (249.15) rounded out the diving trio. Michael Claunch clinched second on the 1-meter boards with a 315.30 dive.

“This meet provided us with a great opportunity to showcase new dives that we have incorporated into our lists,” said Yarbrough. “We’ll continue to train and improve as we approach mid-season and begin preparation for the Missouri Valley Conference Championships.”

Up next, the Bears play host to Missouri on Saturday, Nov. 2 at Hammons Student Center Pool beginning at 1 p.m.

Courtesy: Indiana State Athletics

TERRE HAUTE, IND. – The Sycamore Invite has come to a close at the Vigo County Aquatic Center. Indiana State fell to Indianapolis by a score of 195-173 while also falling to Missouri State by a score of 214.5-154.5 in double dual action this weekend.

Surging Sycamores

Sophomore Anna Maria Nasiou dominated today breaking two of her own school records and claiming first in two events. Nasiou clocked a time of 1:04.37 in the 100 breaststroke taking first place while posting another record breaking time of 2:19.62 in the 200 breaststroke.

France native Sarah Moreau posted a fourth best in school history time of 56.93 in the 100 butterfly claiming second place.

Marlene Pavlu Lewin also had a day at the Sycamore Invite claiming a third place finish in the 200 backstroke with a time of 2:01.85. Lewin was also a part of both relay teams that took second place today.

Junior Vivian Kritikou swam well in the 1650 freestyle race clocking a time of 17:07.21 claiming third place.

Sycamore diver Britney Meienburg had another school record dive today in the 3 meter springboard. Meienburg posted at score of 208.5 putting her fourth best in school history.

Christensen’s Corner

“Overall, I thought we performed well this weekend. We’ve set our scheduling to be really challenging, because we want to keep improving as a program. Missouri State and Indianapolis are both really good teams, and this was a fast meet for the middle of October,” Head Coach Josh Christensen said.

“We had some great performances across a lot of different events. I thought our freshman did really well overall. We definitely have some places we have to get better though.

From a season planning standpoint, we’re really focused on setting ourselves up to be our best in February. We’ve got a lot of depth and we need to continue to develop it, but also working on being sharper with our top end as well.

A lot to build off this weekend and we’re just going to keep getting better from here.”

ISU Performers

200 Freestyle Relay: Second Place, Kaimi Matsumoto, Alex Malmborg, Ashleigh Sinks, Marlene Pavlu Lewin, 1:34.05

100 Butterfly: Second Place, Sarah Moreau, 56.39

400 IM: Third Place, Molly Fogarty, 4:29.52

200 Freestyle: Fourth Place, Cierra Campbell, 1:53.06

100 Breaststroke: First Place, Anna Maria Nasiou, 1:04.37

100 Backstroke: Third Place, Kendall Hansen, 56.78

400 Medley Relay: Third Place, Kendall Hansen, Anna-Maria Nasiou, Ashleigh Sinks, Marlene Pavlu Lewin, 3:48.55

1650 Freestyle: Third Place, Vivian Kritikou, 17:07.21

200 Backstroke: Third Place, Marlene Pavlu Lewin, 2:01.85

100 Freestyle: Sixth Place, Alex Malmborg, 53.04

200 Breaststroke: First Place, Anna Maria Nasiou, 2:19.62

200 Butterfly: Second Place, Cierra Campbell, 2:04.64

400 Freestyle Relay: Third Place, Marlene Pavlu Lewin, Alex Malmborg, Cierra Campbell, Caitie Mansker, 3:28.87

3 Meter Dive: Fourth Place, Britney Meienburg, 208.5

Up Next

Indiana State will travel to Evansville, IN to compete in a conference double-dual meet against Evansville, and Little Rock on November 2nd starting at 11 am EST.