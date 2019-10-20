Shaine Casas Breaks Aaron Peirsol’s Pool Record as A&M Sweeps Ohio State

Texas A&M vs. Ohio State

November 18th (LCM) & November 19th (SCY)

Unscored LCM on Friday, scored SCY on Saturday

Texas A&M Rec Center Natatorium, College Station, Texas

LCM Results

SCY Results

Team Scores: Texas A&M Men 153-Ohio State men 147 Texas A&M Women 174 – Ohio State women 109



As many teams are doing around the country this season, Texas A&M and Ohio State snuck in an evening of long course racing on Friday ahead of next summer’s Olympic Trials before settling in to a more traditional yards format on Saturday. Friday’s long course session was unscored, aside while on Saturday the Aggies swept the Buckeyes in College Station.

The highlight of the long course meet was a 54.43 in the 100 meter backstroke from Texas A&M sophomore Shaine Casas, which broke the old Pool Record of 54.89 held by Aaron Peirsol in 2007. At the time of his Pool Record-setting swim, Piersol was the World Record holder in that event, which he held for all but 7 days over a 12 year period starting in 2004.

Incoming Ohio State transfer Cameron Craig also had strong long course swims, including a lifetime best in the 50 free of 22.75. That undercut his previous fastest of 23.35 from this summer. He also swam a 53.43 in the 100 fly, which is about a second slower than he swam at Nationals in August.

When the points began to count on Saturday, Casas kept up his winning ways, taking the top spot in the 200 yard back (1:44.78) ahead of a 2-3-4-5 finish from Ohio State; and another in the 100 yard back in 48.04 ahead of another pack of Buckeyes.

Among the big winners for the Ohio State men was Paul Delakis, who topped both the 200 yard free (1:37.16) and 500 yard free (4:32.27). In both cases, he beat-out Texas A&M’s Mark Theall by narrow margins (1:37.53/4:32.50) – Theall finished 7th at NCAAs last season in the 500 free.

While Ohio State had the upper-hand for most of the meet, a disqualification of their A & B 400 yard free relays, including an A relay that touched first by about a second, wound up costing them the meet.

The women’s side wasn’t a close in the team scoring, with the Aggies running away with the win for the 2nd-straight season. A&M had 4 women with multiple individual event wins; that includes sophomore Emma Carlton, who won both the 100 yard backstroke and 100 yard butterfly in almost-identical times of 53.83 and 53.82, respectively. Anna Belousova swept the breaststroke races for the Aggie women in 1:02.33 and 2:16.48, respectively.

For Ohio State’s women, the big scorer was Molly Kowal, who won the 1000 free early in the meet in 9:59.21 and the 500 free in 4:52.65. Kowal is the top returning swimmer in the NCAA this season in the women’s mile, though that event wasn’t contested this weekend. She swam 8:53.00 in the 800 free in long course as well.