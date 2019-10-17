Wolfpack Grab Another: #7 David Curtiss Verbally Commits to NC State (2021)

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

The NC State Wolfpack men’s team has had about as good of a 72-hour recruiting period as any team in the history of collegiate swimming. The latest swimmer in the class of 2021 (current juniors) to verbally commit is David Curtiss, who is ranked 7th in our class of 2021 high school rankings.

“I am very excited to announce my commitment to further my academic and athletic career at NC State University! I would like to thank my coaches, family and friends for helping me reach such an accomplishment. Go PACK! #wolfpack”

After #2 Aiden Hayes, #9 Garrett Boone, and #12 Sam Hoover also committed, Curtiss is the 4th swimmer in the top 12 to commit this week.

Curtiss is the 2nd-best sprint freestyler in the class, behind only uncommitted #1 Anthony Grimm (whose primary stroke isn’t actually freestyle). Curtiss will have some work to do to develop a 3rd event at the collegiate level that is up-to-par with his 50 freestyle time, though he’s versatile enough at 100 yards and less that he’s got some options on which direction to go.

Curtiss’ best times in Yards:

50 free – 19.70

100 free – 44.08

100 back – 49.41

100 breast – 59.55

100 fly – 50.10

200 IM – 1:57.10

In long course, Curtiss is one of the fastest 18 & unders in US history – he was only the 3rd 17-18 year old American ever to go sub-22 seconds in the 50 free, swimming a 21.95 in the semi-finals at the World Junior Championships ahead of a 22.14 in finals the next day for a silver medal. That time earned him a spot on the USA Swimming National Team (senior, not junior).

Curtis swims at the Hamilton Area YMCA in Hamilton, New Jersey and for the Pennington School. As a sophomore last season, he was the Easterns champion in the 50 and 100 yard frees, and scored runner-up finishes in the same events at the YMCA National Championships. A year prior, as just a freshman, he won the YMCA National title in the 50 free, swimming 19.75 at just 15-years old.

Keeping in mind that this class is made up of only high school juniors, it already includes a pair of swimmers who go 19.7 in the 50 free (Hayes and Curtiss), a 20.2 (Garrett Boone), and a 20.3 (Sam Hoover). While NC State has expanded to success in essentially every event and distance, the revival of the program over the last decade began with sprint success, and this group fits well within that wheelhouse.

