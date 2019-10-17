NC Record-holder, #8 Brooke Zettel, Verbally Commits to Florida for 2021-22

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Brooke Zettel of Holly Springs, North Carolina has announced her intention to swim for the University of Florida beginning in the 2021-22 school year. She wrote on social media:

“I’m so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at The University Of Florida!! Thank you so much to my coaches, family, and friends who have helped me get here! Go Gators🐊💙🧡!!”

Zettel is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American and NISCA All-American from Apex Friendship High School. She swims year-round for TAC Titans and is our #8 overall recruit in the high school class of 2021. Zettel specializes mainly in breaststroke and IM. She is the top 200 breaststroker in the high school class of 2021 but she is also versatile enough to go 1:57.4 in the 200 back and 1:58.2 in the 200 fly. As a sophomore at the 2019 North Carolina High School 4A Championships, she won the 200 IM (1:57.93 for a NC and 4Astate record), was runner-up in the 100 breast (1:01.89), led off the 5th-place medley relay (26.53 backstroke), and anchored the 6th-place 400 free relay (51.21). Zettel lowered her own North Carolina state record and 4A state record in the 200 IM, having first set them with 1:58.31 as a freshman at the 2018 state meet.

As a testament to her versatility, Zettel swam the 50 free, 100 back, 200 breast, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM at 2018 Winter Juniors East. She placed 5th in the 200 breast, 7th in the 200 IM, and 11th in the 400 IM. In LCM, Zettel has 2020 Olympic Team Trials cuts in the 100m fly (1:00.56) and 200m IM (2:16.69), Winter Nationals in the 200m fly (2:17.00), and Summer Juniors cuts in the 100m back (1:03.90), 200m back (2:17.93), 100m breast (1:12.77), 200m breast (2:37.27) and 400m IM (4:56.06). Her SCY times would already score at SECs in the B final of the 400 IM and the C finals of the 100 breast, 200 breast, 200 IM, and 200 fly.

Best Times:

200 breast – 2:12.00

100 breast – 1:01.89

400 IM – 4:12.39

200 IM – 1:57.93

200 free – 1:47.73

200 fly – 1:58.20

100 fly – 54.81

200 back – 1:57.43

100 back – 54.40

Zettle will join #17 Micayla Cronk in the Florida class of 2025. She should be able to slot into a number of roles for the Gators and has the potential to develop into an NCAA scorer in both breaststroke and IM events. It took 59.5/2:08 in breaststroke and 1:56/4:08 in IM to score at the 2019 Division I Championships.

