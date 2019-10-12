11 Asia Minnes Makes Verbal Commitment to Lady Vols for 2021

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Canadian national Asia Minnes, who lives in Roanoke, Virginia, has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee’s class of 2025. That’s Tennessee’s third commitment, after those of Josephine Fuller and Summer Smith, and it’s only October of these girls’ junior year.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to University of Tennessee! I want to thank my coaches, friends and mostly my family for all the support and belief in me. I am honored to be part of the Vol family!”

Minnes is currently unattached but has done most of her age group swimming in the United States, beginning with Swim Neptune in Scottsdale, Arizona and, most recently, the Virginia Gators. She ranks 11th on our Way Too Early List of girls from the high school class of 2021 and she is the top 100 breaststroker in the class. She also boasts an impressive sprint free potential with times of 23.1/49.9 in the 50/100.

Minnes earned best times in the LCM 100 back and 50 breast at 2019 Canadian Trials in April with 10th-and 13th-place respective finishes. At Canadian National Championships this summer, she improved her lifetime bests in the 50 free, 100 breast, and 200 IM and came in 16th, 9th, and 2nd. She was also 6th in the 50 back, 3rd in the 100 back, and 9th in the 50 breast. She won the Canadian Junior National title in the 200 IM in 2018.

Most of her best SCY times come from the 2019 TYR ISCA Junior Championship Cup and the Virginia Swimming Senior Short Course Championships. At the former, she posted the fastest times in the SCY 50 free, 50 back, 50 breast, and 50 fly. In finals, which was swum in LCM format, she won the 50 free, 50 back, and 50 breast and was runner-up in the 50 fly. At the LSC Championships, she placed 4th in the 50 free, 2nd in the 100 free, 1st in the 100 back and 100 breast, 5th in the 100 fly, and 2nd in the 200 IM.

Minnes will arrive in Knoxville just in time to take the baton from Nikol Popov (58.24/2:07.60 last season) who will have graduated in 2021. Minnes would have been Tennessee’s second performer in the 100 breast at SECs behind Popov, with a time that would have put her in the B final. Minnes will overlap with Tjasa Pintar (1:00.41/2:19.24), Alex Gebel (1:00.15/2:16.88), Alexis Yager (1:02.68/2:09.86), and Emily Sykes (1:01.09/2:11.87). Minnes will also have two years with sprinters Bailey Grinter, Megan Sichterman, and Pintar.

Top times:

50 free SCY 23.13/LCM 26.54

100 free SCY 49.97/LCM 58.16

50 breast SC Y29.51/ LCM 32.84

100 breast SCY 1:00.61/ LCM 1:11.40

200 breast SCY 2:16.70

50 fly SCY 25.22 / LCM 28.62

100 fly SCY 55.42

50 back SCY 25.32 / LCM 29.44

100 back SCY 53.87 / LCM 1:02.45

200 IM SCY 1:58.65 / LCM 2:16.40

