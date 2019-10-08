National Junior Teamer Summer Smith (2021) Verbally Commits to Tennessee

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Summer Smith of Agawam, Massachusetts, who made our Way Too Early list of the top 20 recruits from the high school class of 2021 as an honorable mention, has just sent a verbal commitment to the University of Tennessee’s class of 2025.

“I am beyond honored and excited to announce my verbal commitment to continue my academic and swimming journey at the University of Tennessee!!! I want to thank my coaches, family, friends and teachers for their support along the way. Sooo proud to be a part of the Volunteer family!! 🍊🧡”

A two-time USA Swimming Scholastic All-American from Bluefish Swim Club, Smith has qualified for 2020 U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the 800 free, 1500 free, 200 back, 200 fly, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She punched her first ticket to Omaha last November with an 8:47.20 in the 800 free at Winter Nationals. She finished 9th in that event, 10th in the 1500 (16:52.75), 21st in the 200 IM (2:20.06), and 12th in the 400 IM (4:52.43). She put up another pair of Trials cuts (200 back 2:12.63 and 400 IM 4:45.33) at Indy Sectionals, then another (200 fly 2:13.08) at Santa Clara Invitational. She also lowered her 800 at Santa Clara, going 8:45.12 to finish in 2nd place. She added the 200 IM (2:16.95) in June and the 1500 (16:44.16) at Speedo Junior Nationals. She was runner-up in the 1500 and 12th in the 800 at Juniors; she also finaled in both the 200 and 400 IM. It was her 400 IM time from Santa Clara that put her on the 2019-20 National Junior Team.

In short-course yards, Smith dropped quite a bit of time last season, going from 17:08 to 16:21 in the 1650 free and 4:22 to 4:13 in the 400 IM. This summer she took 5.1 seconds off her previous PB in the 200 back, 5.2 seconds in the 200 fly, 2.7 seconds in the 200 IM, 6.4 seconds in the 400 IM, 8.6 seconds in the 1500 free, and 12.1 seconds in the 800 free.

Top SCY times:

1650 free – 16:21.49

1000 free – 9:54.56

400 IM – 4:13.66

200 IM – 2:00.49

200 back – 1:59.41

100 back – 56.63

200 fly – 2:01.49

