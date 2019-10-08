2019 CIF North Coast Champion Claire Suen Sends Verbal to Harvard for 2020

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Pleasanton Seahawks sprinter Claire Suen has announced her verbal commitment to the admissions process* at Harvard for 2020.

I’m excited to announce my acceptance to Harvard via the likely letter! Thank you to my family, friends, coaches, and everyone who has supported me along the way. Harvard’s academics, swimming, and people are truly unparalleled, and I absolutely cannot wait for the future!

TOP TIMES

50y free – 23.41

100y free – 49.84

200y free – 1:47.55

100y back – 56.43

200y back – 2:02.35

At the 2018 Speedo Winter Junior Champs, Suen placed 11th in both the 100 and 200 free races. Representing Dublin High School, Suen won the 2019 CIF North Coast title in the 100 free and touched third in the 200 free.

Suen is primarily a sprint freestyler, with the 100/200 free being her best events. On Harvard’s 2018-19 top times list, Suen would’ve been #4 in both the 100 and 200 free, though they just graduated their #3 200 freestyler Sonia Wang, and top sprinters Mei Colby and Miki Dahlke are seniors now. At the 2019 Ivy League Champs, Suen would’ve placed third in the 200 free and tied for fifth in the 100 free.

Suen joins Sophia Zhang, Mandy Brenner, Grace Yoon, Victoria Eisenhauer in the Harvard class of 2024.

