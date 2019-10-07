Tori Orcutt to Join Brother at Kentucky; Verbally Commits to Class of 2024

Fitter and Faster Swim Clinics is the proud sponsor of SwimSwam’s College Recruiting Channel and all commitment news. For many, swimming in college is a lifelong dream that is pursued with dedication and determination. Fitter and Faster is proud to honor these athletes and those who supported them on their journey.

Tori Orcutt, a senior at Fort Walton Beach High School in Fort Walton Beach, Florida, has verbally committed to swim at the University of Kentucky next fall. She will join her brother Daniel Orcutt on the Wildcats’ roster; they will overlap for one year. She announced via social media:

“I am beyond excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim and study at the University of Kentucky. I am so thankful for my family, friends, and coaches who helped me all the way. I can’t wait to call Lexington home next year! Go cats!! 💙”

Orcutt specializes in breast and IM. She took 3rd in the former (1:06.35) and 5th in the latter (2:09.68) at the 2018 Florida High School Class 2A Championships last fall. Additionally, she contributed a breaststroke leg (30.16) to the runner-up medley relay and an anchor (55.72) to the 7th-place 400 free relay. She spent her sophomore year of high school at Booker T Washington High School in Tulsa, Oklahoma where she was runner-up in both the 100 breast (1:08.98) and 200 IM (2:12.72) at the 2018 Oklahoma Class 5 State Meet.

Orcutt does her year-round swimming with Coast Aquatics. She swam the 50/100/200 breast and 200 IM at 2019 NCSA Spring Championship and earned best times in the 50/100 breast. This past summer she had a strong performance at the Richard Quick Invite at Auburn, finaling in the 50/100/200 breast, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM and picking up best times in the 50/100/200 breast, 50/100 fly, and 200 IM. She added a PB in the 400 IM at Southeastern LSC Long Course Championships a month later. There, she finaled in the 50/100/200 breast and 200/400 IM.

Kentucky had two sub-minute breaststrokers on the squad last year: Bailey Bonnett (59.72) and Madison Winstead (59.89). Bonnett and Jaclyn Hill, also a junior this year, will both be in Lexington for their last year when Orcutt begins. She will suit up for the Wildcats with fellow class of 2024 verbal commits Abbie Shaw, Anna Havens Rice, Kaylee Williams, Kristyn Sabol, Leah Luckett, and Sofie Davis.

Top SCY times:

50 breast – 30.89

100 breast – 1:05.79

200 breast – 2:23.85

200 IM – 2:08.83

200 fly – 2:10.37

