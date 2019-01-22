6x SCHSL Champ Anna Havens Rice Verbals to Kentucky for 2020

Anna Havens Rice of Team Greenville has verbally committed to the Kentucky Wildcats for fall 2020.

I’m super excited to announce my verbal commitment to further my academic and swimming career at the University of Kentucky!! As soon as I stepped foot on campus, I knew that was where I wanted to spend the next four years of my life! I want to thank all of my teammates, friends, family, and coaches for helping me get to this point. Go cats! 🐱💙

TOP TIMES

100y breast – 1:01.72

200y breast – 2:14.58

200y IM – 1:59.50

400y IM – 4:15.34

200y fly – 2:00.62

Rice is strong across breaststroke, IM, and butterfly. This summer, she went 2:17.71 in the long course 200 IM, nearly hitting the 2020 Olympic Trials cut. That swim earned her a 4th place finish at the 2018 Summer Junior Nationals in Irvine, CA.

Rice has never lost an individual race at the SCHSL 4A Championships. She won the 200 IM and 100 breast as a freshman for Greenville High School, and then won both in her sophomore and junior seasons.

Most recently, Kentucky has developed Bailey Bonnett and Asia Seidt in the breaststrokes and IM’s, respectively. As a freshman last season, Bonnett placed 5th at NCAAs in the 200 breast and broke the UK program record four times throughout the season. Seidt, meanwhile, made NCAA A finals in the 200 IM and 200 back as a freshman in 2016-17 and did the same last year as a sophomore, setting school records in both events.

Rice would’ve scored at the 2018 SEC Championships in the 100 breast, while she’s just off scoring times in the 200 breast, 200 IM, and 400 IM. She joins Sofie Davis, another breaststroker/IMer, in Kentucky’s class of 2024.

