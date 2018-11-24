NCAP Breaststroker Sofie Davis Verbally Commits to Kentucky for 2020

Nation’s Capital Swim Club junior Sofie Davis has announced her verbal commitment to the University of Kentucky’s class of 2024.

“I am so excited to announce my verbal commitment to swim at the University of Kentucky! Thanks to all my family, friends and coaches for the support. I can’t wait to be part of such an amazing team! Go Cats!”

Davis is a USA Swimming Scholastic All-American at The Madeira School in McLean, Virginia. She placed 2nd in the 100 breast (1:04.52) and 4th in the 50 free (24.33) at the 2018 Virginia Independent Schools State Championship; as a freshman in 2017 she was 3rd in the 200 IM and 4th in the 100 breast. She was the 2017 Independent School League champion in the 100 breast and the 2018 WMPSSDL 100 breast Champion. Davis swims year-round at Nation’s Capital Swim Club under Senior Coach John Flanagan at the NCAP Tysons site.

A Winter Juniors qualifier in both the 100 breast and 200 IM, Davis went PBs in the 100 free and 100 breast at NCSA Summer Championships this past August. There, she finaled in the 50 breast (19th), 100 breast (21st), and 200 IM (20th). So far this fall she has already improved her lifetime bests in the SCY 100 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 100 fly, and 200 IM.

SCY times:

100 breast – 1:03.97

200 breast – 2:20.03

200 IM – 2:04.50

LCM times:

100 breast – 1:14.21

200 breast – 2:43.47

200 IM – 2:22.19