2018 US Winter National Swimming Championships Live Stream & TV Schedule

The 2018 US Winter National Swimming Championships will be live-streamed on USASwimming.org and telecast on the Olympic Channel. Prelims, as usual, will be live-streamed on USA Swimming’s home page. Mirroring this summer’s National Championship meet, which caused frustration for fans having to flip back-and-forth between platforms, the evening sessions will be split between USA Swimming and the Olympic Channel/NBCSports.com, with interested viewers having to flip between the two to see the B Finals and then the A finals.

There will then be two re-packaged broadcasts of the finals on NBC’s networks. The day after the meet’s conclusion, on Sunday, December 2nd, the finals highlights will be aired in a 2-hour segment on NBC Sports Network at 10PM Eastern. They’ll be re-aired 2 weeks later on NBC at 3PM Eastern Time.