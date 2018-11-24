2018 US Winter National Swimming Championships Live Stream & TV Schedule

The 2018 US Winter National Swimming Championships will be live-streamed on USASwimming.org and telecast on the Olympic Channel. Prelims, as usual, will be live-streamed on USA Swimming’s home page. Mirroring this summer’s National Championship meet, which caused frustration for fans having to flip back-and-forth between platforms, the evening sessions will be split between USA Swimming and the Olympic Channel/NBCSports.com, with interested viewers having to flip between the two to see the B Finals and then the A finals.
There will then be two re-packaged broadcasts of the finals on NBC’s networks. The day after the meet’s conclusion, on Sunday, December 2nd, the finals highlights will be aired in a 2-hour segment on NBC Sports Network at 10PM Eastern. They’ll be re-aired 2 weeks later on NBC at 3PM Eastern Time.
|Date
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Live or Delay
|Webcast
|November 28
|N/A
|6 p.m. ET
|800 Freestyle Heats
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|November 29
|N/A
|9 a.m. ET
|Day 2 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|November 29
|Olympic Channel
|5 p.m. ET
|Day 2 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|November 29
|N/A
|5 p.m. ET
|Day 2 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|November 30
|N/A
|9 a.m. ET
|Day 3 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|November 30
|Olympic Channel
|5 p.m. ET
|Day 3 A Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|November 30
|N/A
|5 p.m. ET
|Day 3 B Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|December 1
|N/A
|9 a.m. ET
|Day 4 Prelims
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|December 1
|N/A
|5 p.m. ET
|Day 4 Finals
|Live
|usaswimming.org
|December 2
|NBC Sports Network
|10 p.m. ET
|Finals
|Taped
|nbcports.com
|December 16
|NBC
|3 p.m. ET
|Finals
|Taped
|nbcports.com
Leave a Reply