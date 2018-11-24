2018 US Winter National Swimming Championships Live Stream & TV Schedule

Braden Keith
by Braden Keith

November 23rd, 2018 National, News

The 2018 US Winter National Swimming Championships will be live-streamed on USASwimming.org and telecast on the Olympic Channel. Prelims, as usual, will be live-streamed on USA Swimming’s home page. Mirroring this summer’s National Championship meet, which caused frustration for fans having to flip back-and-forth between platforms, the evening sessions will be split between USA Swimming and the Olympic Channel/NBCSports.com, with interested viewers having to flip between the two to see the B Finals and then the A finals.

There will then be two re-packaged broadcasts of the finals on NBC’s networks. The day after the meet’s conclusion, on Sunday, December 2nd, the finals highlights will be aired in a 2-hour segment on NBC Sports Network at 10PM Eastern. They’ll be re-aired 2 weeks later on NBC at 3PM Eastern Time.

Date Network Time (ET) Event Live or Delay Webcast
November 28 N/A 6 p.m. ET 800 Freestyle Heats Live usaswimming.org
November 29 N/A 9 a.m. ET Day 2 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
November 29 Olympic Channel 5 p.m. ET Day 2 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
November 29 N/A 5 p.m. ET Day 2 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
November 30 N/A 9 a.m. ET Day 3 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
November 30 Olympic Channel 5 p.m. ET Day 3 A Finals Live nbcsports.com
November 30 N/A 5 p.m. ET Day 3 B Finals Live usaswimming.org
December 1 N/A 9 a.m. ET Day 4 Prelims Live usaswimming.org
December 1 N/A 5 p.m. ET Day 4 Finals Live usaswimming.org
December 2 NBC Sports Network 10 p.m. ET Finals Taped nbcports.com
December 16 NBC 3 p.m. ET Finals Taped nbcports.com

