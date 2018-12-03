Madisyn Cox Came to Greensboro to Race (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon & Nick Pecoraro.

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 4:51.79

After taking the 200 IM last night in dominant fashion, Madisyn Cox was well ahead of the crowd yet again tonight. She pulled into a giant lead after the breaststroke, and cruised to a two-plus body length win with a 4:38.52 for a new personal record. That’s a really strong swim for Cox, whose previous best was a 4:38.85 from back in 2016 at the Olympic Trials.

Sarasota YMCA’s Emma Weyant was able to hold off Hali Flickinger of Athens Bulldogs at the finish, going 4:41.20 ahead of Flickinger’s 4:41.24 by just a hair. That’s just off Weyant’s best of 4:40.64 from Jr Pan Pacs this summer.

NC State’s Makayla Sargent was 4:45.79 for fourth.

Winning the B final was Mabel Zavaros of Florida with a 4:48.24.

WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.39

After the front-half, Madisyn Cox of Longhorn Aquatics already put up a body-length lead on the rest of the field. Canadian Kelsey Wog pushed Cox’s lead after the breast and free legs. Yet Cox maintained her lead and took the title in a 2:10.76. Wog finished behind Cox in a 2:11.69.

Taking a third in the race was Canadian Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, who finished in a 2:14.24.

In the B-final, 16-year-old Phoebe Bacon of Nation’s Capital scored her first 2020 Trials cut and won the final with a 2:15.89. Meghan Raab took the C-final also under the 2020 Trials cut with a 2:16.21.