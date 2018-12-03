Madisyn Cox Came to Greensboro to Race (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon & Nick Pecoraro.
2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS
- November 28th-December 1st, 2018
- Greensboro Aquatic Center, Greensboro, North Carolina
- Prelims/Finals at 9 am / 5 pm ET
- LCM (50m)
WOMEN’S 400 IM FINALS
- Olympic Trials cut: 4:51.79
- Madisyn Cox – 4:38.52
- Emma Weyant – 4:41.20
- Hali Flickinger – 4:41.24
After taking the 200 IM last night in dominant fashion, Madisyn Cox was well ahead of the crowd yet again tonight. She pulled into a giant lead after the breaststroke, and cruised to a two-plus body length win with a 4:38.52 for a new personal record. That’s a really strong swim for Cox, whose previous best was a 4:38.85 from back in 2016 at the Olympic Trials.
Sarasota YMCA’s Emma Weyant was able to hold off Hali Flickinger of Athens Bulldogs at the finish, going 4:41.20 ahead of Flickinger’s 4:41.24 by just a hair. That’s just off Weyant’s best of 4:40.64 from Jr Pan Pacs this summer.
NC State’s Makayla Sargent was 4:45.79 for fourth.
Winning the B final was Mabel Zavaros of Florida with a 4:48.24.
WOMEN’S 200 IM FINALS
- 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:17.39
- Madisyn Cox, TXLA, 2:10.76
- Kelsey Wog, UMAN, 2:11.69
- Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, HPVC, 2:14.24
After the front-half, Madisyn Cox of Longhorn Aquatics already put up a body-length lead on the rest of the field. Canadian Kelsey Wog pushed Cox’s lead after the breast and free legs. Yet Cox maintained her lead and took the title in a 2:10.76. Wog finished behind Cox in a 2:11.69.
Taking a third in the race was Canadian Erika Seltenreich-Hodgson, who finished in a 2:14.24.
In the B-final, 16-year-old Phoebe Bacon of Nation’s Capital scored her first 2020 Trials cut and won the final with a 2:15.89. Meghan Raab took the C-final also under the 2020 Trials cut with a 2:16.21.
