Michael Chadwick: From 50 Freestyle DQ to 100 Free Victory (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 50.49

You don’t see Nathan Adrian losing the 100 free all too often, but he was just touched out by Team Elite’s Michael Chadwick at the wall, 48.57 to 48.59. Those are both great times for right now, as they rank #2 and #3 in the world rankings.

While Adrian is seemingly able to go a 48-mid in his sleep, that’s just the eighth time that Chadwick has ever been under 49, and it was right off of his best of 48.44 from this summer.

Markus Thormeyer was on the podium once more with a 49.71, while 17-year-old Destin Lasco clocked a 49.84 for 4th. That moves Lasco up to #19 in the 17-18 age group historical rankings.

Yale’s Henry Gaissert took the B-final (50.52), just three hundredths off of the Olympic Trials cut.