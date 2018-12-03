Michael Chadwick: From 50 Freestyle DQ to 100 Free Victory (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 100 FREE FINALS

  • 2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 50.49
  1. Michael Chadwick – 48.57
  2. Nathan Adrian – 48.59
  3. Markus Thormeyer – 49.71

You don’t see Nathan Adrian losing the 100 free all too often, but he was just touched out by Team Elite’s Michael Chadwick at the wall, 48.57 to 48.59. Those are both great times for right now, as they rank #2 and #3 in the world rankings.

2018-2019 LCM MEN 100 FREE

KlimentRUS
KOLESNIKOV
10/09
48.04
2Michael
CHADWCK		USA48.5712/01
3Nathan
ADRIAN		USA48.5912/01
4Katsuhiro
MATSUMOTO		JPN49.1109/09
5Jakub
KRASKA		POL49.1210/12
View Top 26»

While Adrian is seemingly able to go a 48-mid in his sleep, that’s just the eighth time that Chadwick has ever been under 49, and it was right off of his best of 48.44 from this summer.

Markus Thormeyer was on the podium once more with a 49.71, while 17-year-old Destin Lasco clocked a 49.84 for 4th. That moves Lasco up to #19 in the 17-18 age group historical rankings.

Yale’s Henry Gaissert took the B-final (50.52), just three hundredths off of the Olympic Trials cut.

1
Rafael

For the record, 2 weeks ago there was state championship on Pinheiros pool (LCM) where Gabriel Santos went 49,04 on the individual 100 and Spajari opened the relay with a 48,59

40 minutes ago

