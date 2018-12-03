Jacob Pebley Talks 200 Freestyle Victory & Short Course Worlds (Video)

Reported by Karl Ortegon.

2018 US WINTER NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIPS

MEN’S 200 FREE FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 1:50.79

Jacob Pebley of Team Elite showcased his versatility and snuck by the middle of the pool out of lane 2 for the win. He posted a 1:49.33, a personal best by over a second and his first time under 1:50. In the post-race interview with NBC Sports, Pebley mentioned that he’s gunning for a spot on the 4×200 free relay at the upcoming World SC Championships in Hangzhou, and was hoping that this swim would shore up a spot for him.

Mitch D’Arrigo of Gator Swim Club and Carson Olafson of HPC Vancouver were 2nd and 3rd, respectively. Both made it under the 1:50 mark, with D’Arrigo at 1:49.63 and Olafson at 1:49.84.

Dare Rose, the 16-year-old, was 1:50.45 to take fourth, while Olafson’s HPC teammate Jeremy Bagshaw won the B-final in 1:51.93.

MEN’S 100 BACK FINALS

Olympic Trials cut: 56.59

Jacob Pebley was back after taking the 200 free, and came up just short in an extremely tight finish to this race. Christopher Reid of Crimson Tide Aquatics beat Pebley to the wall, going 53.95 to Pebley’s 53.99. They came back in matching 27.77’s, but Reid was just quicker going out (26.18 to 26.22).

Meanwhile, Markus Thormeyer clocked a 54.09 for third, as he was just barely ahead of Grand Canyon’s Mark Nikolaev (54.12) who looked to be leading about two-thirds through the race.

Cascade’s Cole Pratt, a 16-year-old out of Canada, was 55.98 for the B-final win as he knocked off almost a full second from his prelims swim.

MEN’S 200 BACK FINALS

2020 Olympic Trials Cut: 2:02.99

Jacob Pebley – 1:56.96 Christopher Reid – 1:58.28 Markus Thormeyer – 1:59.10

Team Elite’s Jacob Pebley absolutely torched the field, going out in 56.33 and coming back in a 1:00-mid. He clocked a 1:56.96, moving him to #3 in this season’s world rankings.

Christopher Reid of Crimson Tide Aquatics, the 100 back winner, took 2nd at 1:58.28, followed by HPC Vancouver’s Markus Thormeyer at 1:59.10. Also dropping under 2:00 were Athens Bulldogs’ Jay Litherland (1:59.65) and unattached Kane Follows (1:59.78).

Paige daCosta, a 17-year-old out of Pleasanton Seahawks, went 2:03.26 to claim the B-final.