U.S. Open Finalist Chloe Corbitt Commits to Rice

Two-time USA Scholastic All-American Chloe Corbitt, from Hilton Head, South Carolina, has committed to swim at Rice University beginning in the fall of 2019. She will join Virginie Qian in the class of 2023.

“The combination of a welcoming and successful team and coaching staff, outstanding academic opportunities, and collaborative atmosphere makes Rice University the perfect fit for me. I am looking forward to elevating my athletic and academic pursuits as a Rice Owl!”

Corbitt is in her senior year at Heritage Academy in Hilton Head. She won 6 individual events at three South Carolina Independent Schools Association State Championships. As a freshman in the fall of 2015 she won the 200 free (1:53.12) and 100 fly (58.04). The next year she repeated with times of 1:55.87 and 57.46, respectively. Last fall she three-peated, going 1:55.47 and 58.21. Corbitt swims year-round with Hilton Head Aquatics where she is a U.S. Open qualifier in the 200 fly and a Winter Juniors qualifier in the 100 fly.

Most of her best times come from the spring and summer of 2017. At the 2017 NCSA Spring Championship she finaled in the 200 free (40th), 100 fly (13th) and 200 fly (8th) and left the meet with new PBs in the 50/200 free and 100/400 fly. That summer she competed at the U.S. Open in the 100 fly and 200 fly and made the D final of the latter, finishing 29th overall. Her best LCM times in the 100/200 fly come from the 2016 South Carolina Long Course State Championships. She won the 200 fly and was runner-up in the 100 fly, and made top-8 in the 50 and 100 free, as well. She was a 2016 USA Swimming Zone Select Camp invitee.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 24.01

100 free – 53.13

200 free –1:51.09

50 fly – 25.04

100 fly – 54.77

200 fly – 1:59.05

If you have a commitment to report, please send an email with a photo (landscape, or horizontal, looks best and a quote to [email protected].