3x Missouri Boys Class 2 State Champ Noah Witzki to Swim for MSU Bears

Liberty, Missouri’s Noah Witzki has committed to swim at Missouri State University beginning in the fall of 2019. He plans to study Cell and Molecular Biology.

“I am happy and privileged to announce that I will be continuing my academic and swimming career at Missouri State University! The coaching staff is made up of great people, and the team atmosphere is very close and supportive. There is also great support on the academic side of the school from faculty. I am confident they will provide me with the skills I need professionally and athletically!”

Witzki just wrapped up his senior season at Liberty High School at the 2018 MSHSAA Boys Class 2 State Championships. He won the 100 back with his first Winter Nationals cut, taking 1.5 seconds off his previous PB between prelims (improvement of .4) and finals (improvement of 1.1). He came in 3rd in the 100 fly (48.96) with his 1st Summer Juniors cut, improving his PB by 8/10. (We featured his performances in the MP Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/14/2018.) The Blue Jays, coached by Chris Murphy and Stacy Witzki, Noah’s mother, took 2nd in the team standings, by far their best finish. Witzki won the 50 free (21.40) and 100 fly (49.85) as a junior.

A USA Swimming Scholastic All-American, Witzki does his club swimming at Tsunami Swim Team of Kansas City under Tom Kleiboeker. He competed at Jenks Sectionals this summer, finaling in the 50/100 free, 50/100 back, and 50/100 fly. The frees and backs were best times. Last spring he had 2 A-final finishes (50/100 fly), 2 B-final finishes (100 free, 100 back), and a C-final appearance (200 free) at Columbia Sectionals.

Best SCY times:

50 free – 21.27

100 free – 46.74

200 free – 1:41.56

50 fly – 22.44

100 fly – 48.96

200 fly – 1:55.54

50 back – 23.50

100 back – 49.76

200 IM – 1:57.07