MP Weekly Wonders of Age Group Swimming – 11/14/2018

Presenting our Weekly Wonders from the weekend of November 9-11, 2018:

Lexi Duchsherer, 15, AquaStorm (AQST-ND): 50y free (23.31) – Swimming for Bismark, North Dakota’s Century High School, Duchsherer logged her 2nd best 50 free, only .01 off her week-old PB, winning the state title at the 2018 North Dakota High school Girls’ State Swimming & Diving Championships. She broke the state meet record. She also won the 100 free (51.60) and took down the pool record in that even in prelims with her PB of 51.18.

Mia Latimer, 13, Cincinnati Aquatic Club (CAC-OH): 50y free (24.47) – Latimer swam her first sub-25 50 free with a drop of 6/10 and a 2nd-place finish in the girls’ 13-14 event at the Kentucky Aquatics Autumn Classic. She is now 2.3 seconds faster than she was a year ago. She was also runner-up in the 100 free and took 4th in the 200 free. Latimer finished the weekend with new PBs in the 50/100/200 free and 200 IM.

Kyle Korvick, 15, Gulliver Swim Club (GRSC-FG): 100y free (45.66) – Miami Palmetto Senior High School freshman Korvick went a PB by 3.5 seconds, 4.5 seconds better than he’d been a year ago, at the 2018 FHSAA 4A State Meet. He also finished 3rd in the 200 free with a PB of 1:40.50, anchored the 200 free relay in 21.01, and went 46.61 on the end of the 400 free relay, passing 2 teams to land his team in 6th place.

Jarrett Payne, 12, Springfield Family YMCA (SPY-OH): 100y back (55.30) – Competing at the Mason Fall Invitational, Payne swam 7 events and scored 7 best times. In the 100 back, he went 55.30, breaking the YMCA National Record of 56.32 set by Matt Thompson in 2003 and the Ohio age group record set by Sam Mitchell in 2006. In the 50 free, he notched his first sub-23 (22.93) and broke an Ohio age group record. He took down a third Ohio age group record in the 100 free when he broke 50 for the first time (49.83); the previous record of 50.30 had stood since 1991. Payne also put up best times in the 200 IM (2:03.20), 100 breast (1:05.05), 200 back (2:03.55) and 500 free (5:08.56).

Sadie Edwards, 16, Scottsdale Aquatic Club (SAC-AZ): 100y breast (1:02.45) – Edwards took 9/10 off a week-old PB and earned her first Summer Juniors cut in the 100 breast while representing Paradise Valley at the Arizona High School Meet of Champions. She won the 100 breast by 2/100, having lost by 5/100 at the state meet the previous week. She also won the 100 fly (55.12) going 8/100 faster than her winning time at states.

Brooke Zettel, 15, TAC Titans (TAC-NC): 200 breast (2:12.00) – Zettel won the girls’ 15&O 200 breast at the TAC TITANS Big Southern Classic Meet, going .38 better than her seed time and improving 8 full seconds since January 2018. She also won the 200 free, 200 back, 200 breast, 200 fly, and 200 IM, was 2nd in the 400 IM, and was 3rd in the 100 back. In addition to the 200 breast, she scored PBs in the 200 back (1:57.43) and 200 fly (1:58.20).

Noah Witzki, 18, Tsunami Swim Team of K.C. (TST-MV): 100y back (49.76) – Missouri State verbal commit Witzki swam at his last high school championships, representing Liberty High School at the Missouri MSHSAA Boys Class 2 State Meet. He won the 100 back with his first Winter Nationals cut, taking 1.5 seconds of his previous PB between prelims (improvement of .4) and finals (improvement of 1.1). He came in 3rd in the 100 fly (48.96) with his 1st Summer Juniors cut, improving his PB by 8/10.

Reminder: The Weekly Wonders column is a celebration of age-group swimming, where new champions are made every day. Anyone can look up the top swims of the week. That’s not what we’re doing here. If we were only reporting on the week’s top swims we would feature the same handful of athletes every Wednesday. Instead, this is an opportunity to introduce the swimming community to athletes who have made great strides in the context of their own particular swimming worlds. By association, it also celebrates their coaches and their teams. The Weekly Wonders column, therefore, amounts to a pat on the back for a job well done, and hopefully encourages swimmers of all levels to continue to reach from within to get to that next level.

