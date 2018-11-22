Italy Names Santo Condorelli In Short Course World Championship Roster

2018 FINA SC WORLD CHAMPIONSHIP

Italy has officially named former American Junior National Teamer and Canadian Olympian Santo Condorelli to its official roster for the 2018 World Short Course Championships.

On November 2nd, Condorelli completed the process of switching to Italian sporting citizenship. Now he will represent Italy at the 2018 FINA Short Course World Championship.

The last week, Condorelli swam 47.86 in 100m free (short course) at “Mussi-Lombardo-Femiano” Trophy and a 21.68 in the 50m free at “Nico Sapio Trophy” in Genoa.

Condorelli adds medal opportunities to the Italian relay, teaming up with mainstay sprinters like the 100m free record holder (long course) Alessandro Miressi, Luca Dotto, Andrea Vergani.

The Italian National Team for the upcoming 2018 FINA Short Course Swimming Championship is now complete, with 30 swimmers named to the roster. This afternoon, in a statement, the Italian Swimming Federation issued the final list of athletes who will take part at the SC World Championship in Hangzhou, China, from December 11th to 16th.

Nicolò Martinenghi also returns to international competition after recovering from a fracture of his pubic bone.

The swimmers added to the initial roster are: Santo Condorelli, Nicolo Martinenghi, Matteo Rivolta, Martina Carraro, Davide Nardini , Lorenzo Zazzeri.

COMPLETE ROSTER

Athletes in possession of the following requirements will be qualified for the 2018 World Short Course Championships: