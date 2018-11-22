FINA Officially Ratifies Time-Adjust Peaty World Record

While FINA has not updated its public lists of World Records yet, both the Russian and British Swimming Federations have confirmed the ratification of the World Records set at this summer’s European Aquatics Championships in Glasgow, Scotland.

For Russia, that was the 24.00 50 back done by Kliment Kolesnikov, which dipped under the 24.04 done by Britain’s Liam Tancock in 2009.

The other, more controversial, World Record ratified is that of British breaststroker Adam Peaty. Peaty was originally clocked at a 57.00 in the event final, but a day later, LEN announced that they had discovered a timing error that caused times in 5 races to record as .10 seconds faster than they were actually swum.

LEN simply added .10 to the results of evening rounds of 6 events:

Women’s 800m freestyle finals

Men’s 100m breaststroke finals

Women’s 100m butterfly finals

Men’s 100m freestyle semi-finals

Women’s 100m breaststroke semi-finals

Men’s 200m butterfly semi-finals

The only rule that would have precluded from the swim from being accepted as a World Record, even having been accepted as the winning time by LEN, is FINA rule 12.8.