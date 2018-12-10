Only 3 Sessions of 2018 World Championships Available Live in USA

2018 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS
- December 11-16, 2018
- Hangzhou, China
- Event Schedule
- Start Lists
The 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships will be live-streamed, televised live, and aired on tape-delay in the United States for each of its 6 days on NBC Sports Network, the Olympic Channel, and NBCSports.com.
While finals for the first 3 days will be aired live on the Olympic Channel, and later tape-delayed on the NBC Sports Network, the last 3 days will only be available in the US on tape-delay.
While most of the world will be able to watch all sessions live via FINATV.Live, the swimming will be geoblocked in the USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Brazil, South Africa, Malaysia, Brunei, and China, where other rights-holders have exclusive access. There is no apparent avenue to watch prelims in the United States.
Full USA Television/Webcast Schedule, 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships
|Date
|Network
|Time (ET)
|Event
|Live or Delay
|Webcast
|December 11
|Olympic Channel
|6 a.m. – 8 a.m ET
|Day 1 Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|December 11
|NBC Sports Network
|5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET
|Day 1 Finals
|Taped
|nbcsports.com
|December 12
|Olympic Channel
|6 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET
|Day 2 Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|December 12
|NBC Sports Network
|1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET
|Day 2 Finals
|Taped
|nbcsports.com
|December 13
|Olympic Channel
|6 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET
|Day 3 Finals
|Live
|nbcsports.com
|December 13
|NBC Sports Network
|12 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET
|Day 3 Finals
|Taped
|nbcsports.com
|December 14
|Olympic Channel
|10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET
|Day 4 Finals
|Same Day Delay
|nbcsports.com
|December 14
|NBC Sports Network
|1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET
|Day 4 Finals
|Taped
|nbcsports.com
|December 15
|Olympic Channel
|9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET
|Day 5 Finals
|Same Day Delay
|nbcsports.com
|December 15
|NBC Sports Network
|9 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET
|Day 5 Finals
|Taped
|nbcsports.com
|December 16
|Olympic Channel
|10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET
|Day 6 Finals
|Same Day Delay
|nbcsports.com
|December 16
|NBC Sports Network
|11 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET
|Day 6 Finals
|Taped
|nbcsports.com
