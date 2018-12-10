Only 3 Sessions of 2018 World Championships Available Live in USA

2018 SHORT COURSE WORLD CHAMPIONSHIPS

The 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships will be live-streamed, televised live, and aired on tape-delay in the United States for each of its 6 days on NBC Sports Network, the Olympic Channel, and NBCSports.com.

While finals for the first 3 days will be aired live on the Olympic Channel, and later tape-delayed on the NBC Sports Network, the last 3 days will only be available in the US on tape-delay.

While most of the world will be able to watch all sessions live via FINATV.Live, the swimming will be geoblocked in the USA, Guam, Puerto Rico, US Virgin Islands, Brazil, South Africa, Malaysia, Brunei, and China, where other rights-holders have exclusive access. There is no apparent avenue to watch prelims in the United States.

Full USA Television/Webcast Schedule, 2018 FINA Short Course World Championships

Date Network Time (ET) Event Live or Delay Webcast
December 11 Olympic Channel 6 a.m. – 8 a.m ET Day 1 Finals Live nbcsports.com
December 11 NBC Sports Network 5 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. ET Day 1 Finals Taped nbcsports.com
December 12 Olympic Channel 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET Day 2 Finals Live nbcsports.com
December 12 NBC Sports Network 1:30 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. ET Day 2 Finals Taped nbcsports.com
December 13 Olympic Channel 6 a.m. – 8 a.m. ET Day 3 Finals Live nbcsports.com
December 13 NBC Sports Network 12 p.m. – 2 p.m. ET Day 3 Finals Taped nbcsports.com
December 14 Olympic Channel 10:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. ET Day 4 Finals Same Day Delay nbcsports.com
December 14 NBC Sports Network 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. ET Day 4 Finals Taped nbcsports.com
December 15 Olympic Channel 9:30 – 11:30 a.m. ET Day 5 Finals Same Day Delay nbcsports.com
December 15 NBC Sports Network 9 p.m. – 11 p.m. ET Day 5 Finals Taped nbcsports.com
December 16 Olympic Channel 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. ET Day 6 Finals Same Day Delay nbcsports.com
December 16 NBC Sports Network 11 p.m. – 1 a.m. ET Day 6 Finals Taped nbcsports.com

 

Leave a Reply

About Braden Keith

Braden Keith

Braden Keith is the Editor-in-Chief and a co-founder of SwimSwam.com. He first got his feet wet by building The Swimmers' Circle beginning in January 2010, and now comes to SwimSwam to use that experience and help build a new leader in the sport of swimming. Aside from his life on the InterWet, …

Read More »

Don't want to miss anything?

Subscribe to our newsletter and receive our latest updates!